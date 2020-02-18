The Ark marks 20 years all 2020

Tribune file photo The ARK is located at 130 Hill St., Elkin. -

In 2020, The ARK marks 20 years of serving families and single women. The anniversary year is being celebrated with an event on the 20th of each month and a success story from The ARK’s files.

February’s “Have a Heart” campaign asks donors to give $20 on 2-20-20. Mail checks to PO Box 102, Elkin, NC 28621 or go to to www.thearkelkin.org and paypal your donation. Visit the ARK at 130 Hill Street, Elkin.

February success story

Losing my home with two babies, I was lost and alone. I was grieving over losing my family unit as my significant other and I had just broken up. My family ostracized me because of things that had happened with my significant other, my friends were all of a sudden nowhere to be found and going to The Ark meant leaving my hometown and comfort zone.

I had a lot of debt, could not find help with childcare and needed to work! Every time I turned around there was a new issue that needed to be resolved, and I honestly felt defeated. My mental heath was declining faster and faster as the days passed by since I could not see the light at the end of the tunnel.

I had experienced issues with substance abuse along the way and was trying to find a way to just feel like myself again after everything I had been through. I was broken and hopeless. Finding The Ark is the best thing that could have happened to me. At The Ark I found meaningful friendships and saw how many people truly wanted to see me succeed. This kept me going and helped me see that I could overcome this hardship.

I started going to church as soon as I moved into The Ark. It took time but my faith got stronger and stronger. I saw how much everyone in that church wanted to help me and guide me through this process. My relationship with God continued to get stronger, and I slowly saw that I really could get through this with the help of my new family and friends! The Ark guided me through paying off my debts and linked me up with all the services I needed for ultimately being in my own home!

Since moving out I have seen just how much everyone has helped me through this process, and I am forever grateful for everyone that has helped me along the way. Without each and every person that played a part in me finding a place of my own, I would not be where I am today! My babies and myself are so incredibly lucky to have everyone we have, and we will forever be grateful! I thank God for giving me the strength and I thank The Ark for guiding me through everything!

