Fatal House Fire

An Elkin woman has been sentenced to eight months in jail and three years probation after her autistic teenage son died in a house fire.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Maria Deneane Kidd had entered what is known as an Alford plea to involuntary manslaughter. Such a plea means that a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that prosecutors likely have enough evidence for a conviction.

Her son, William Kidd, 13, died in January 2018 in a house at 1695 CC Camp Road outside of Elkin, near the Elkin Municipal Airport.

The conviction occurred on Jan. 16, but the sentencing phase didn’t come until this month. She is being housed in the N.C. Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh.

Clark Fischer, Maria Kidd’s attorney, said the involuntary manslaughter charge stemmed from the fact that the house was extremely cluttered, making it a fire hazard. A search warrant said that firefighters encountered personal items that blocked exits from the house’s living room, where William’s body was found.

In March 2018 State Bureau of Investigation and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office announced that the charges were involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse.

The SBI said Maria Kidd’s actions during the fire directly caused the death of her son. Furthermore, the agency established that the living conditions in the home posed a substantial risk of injury to the child and contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

Three weeks after her arrest, Maria Kidd was charged with insurance fraud.

A member of the sheriff’s office told the Elkin Tribune in 2018 that Maria Kidd was investigated in 2016 for child abuse and had a prior conviction for larceny in Watauga County (2003).

Her lawyer Fisher said the fire started in an oil heater in the living room.

Fisher added that there could be no greater punishment for Kidd than the loss of her child that “she loved very much and had worked hard to help him with all his difficulties.”

