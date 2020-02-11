First BrrrFest a success

Courtesy photo The BrrrFest committee is, from left to right, Jeff Yockel, Myra Cook, Thomas Eidson, Natalie Eidson, Brittany Rogers, Brent Cornelison, Cicely McCullough and Robert Ball. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Youngsters enjoyed playing with blocks while the older generation sampled craft brews at BrrrFest. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune The Box Dogs provided BrrrFest music. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Jeff Yockel, left, of Skull Camp Brewery, serves his craft beer. - - Bill Colvard | The Tribune The first winter BrrrFest drew a large crowd to The Liberty. - - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Suzanne Puckett presents 1st prize to Dylan Hayward for his Nitro Stew. - - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Wayne Steve serves up a helping of Wayne’s Church Chili to Laura Nicholson of Charlotte. - - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Father-daughter team Robert and Cama Ball won the People’s Choice Award. - - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Ruth Deck, left, celebrates her recent 100th birthday and Mardi Gras with daughter Judy Deck, as they serve up New Orleans delicacies. Ruth Deck, left, celebrates her recent 100th birthday and Mardi Gras with daughter Judy Deck, as they serve up New Orleans delicacies. - -

The combination of cold beer, hot soup and spicy chili proved to be an irresistible combination for local folks and tourists alike on Saturday.

The former Big Elkin Brewfest held in Elkin Municipal Park in October for several years moved indoors to The Liberty on Main Street as it morphed into a winter beer festival known as Brrrfest. Teaming the festival with another Elkin institution, the Great American Soup (and Chili) Off brought in the hungry and the thirsty from near and far.

“We live in Charlotte, and we came up for the weekend,” said Laura Nicholson, as she and her companion took a lunch break from the beer festival to sample the soup and chili choices on offer. “When we heard about this, it seemed like a good way to spend the weekend.

Nicholson was not disappointed. “We still have five or six more chilis to go. All the chilis have been really good and the soups give a nice variety, so it’s not all just spicy beans.”

BrrrFest

“This first winter Festival, the Big Elkin BrrrFest was a success,” said Myra Cook, president of the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, which produces the festival. “The craft beers were so good, we had three breweries run out by the end of the event. The Liberty was packed with festival-goers enjoying the beer, soup cook-off, fantastic music, and great fun with games for attendees.”

“This has worked out really well,” said Jeff Yockel, BrrrFest committee chair and co-owner of Skull Camp Brewing. “This is the first time we’ve had it in February. The fall festival schedule is so full, but this is a good time. The breweries have been very successful.”

“We purposely limited the number of participating breweries to six,” said BrrrFest committee member Brent Cornelison, so they’re all really happy.”

Participating in the first BrrrFest were: Skull Camp Brewing and Angry Troll Brewing, both in Elkin, Two Boros Brewing from Wilkesboro, Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Co. from Concord, New Sarum Brewing Co. from Salisbury and Red Buffalo Brewing Co. from Statesville.

“They’re all close by,” said Yockel, “and it was the first time here for Red Buffalo, Two Boros and Twenty-six Acres.”

Soup (and Chili) Off

Dylan Hayward won first prize, (a winner’s ladle and $100 cash) at the 2020 edition of The Great American Soup (and Chili) Off with his Nitro Stew. His stew gets its name from Nitro Beer, a beer which gets its sparkle from nitrogen rather than carbon dioxide.

“The nitrogen makes the stew creamy without cream,” said Hayward, adding that the stew is a laborious process that takes four and a half hours to put together.

The People’s Choice award was won by father-daughter duo, Robert Ball and Cama Ball, for their Sweet and Spicy Chili. They received a winner’s ladle and a gift bag containing items from Soup-Off sponsors The Barkery, Dirty Joe’s and Market and Gwyn.

The two are no strangers to the soup-off winner’s circle, having won first prize last year with a soup entry, but this was their first People’s Choice award.

Their chili is, as advertised, both sweet and hot, and served with shredded cheddar and mashed avocado.

“The sweetness is a Southern inspiration,” said Robert Ball. He attributes the use of baked beans and corn for the sweet taste. The heat comes from chipotle chiles.

“We’ve been making it about five years,” said Cama. “But we’re still playing with the recipe.”

Proceeds from the contest benefited the Yadkin Valley United Fund and will be earmarked for Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry (Tri-C). According to organizer Suzanne Pucket, $1,080 was raised for the local food bank. “That’s our highest amount,” she said.

Puckett and her friend Leighanne Wright began the Soup-Off in 2008 when Puckett was the owner of Royall’s Soda Shop in downtown Elkin, where the first few soup-offs were held. The proceeds have always gone to Tri-C. Though Wright has since moved to Georgia, she and Puckett still do the event together with Wright assisting with paperwork and online promotion.

“I couldn’t do it without her,” said Puckett.

The BrrrFest committee is, from left to right, Jeff Yockel, Myra Cook, Thomas Eidson, Natalie Eidson, Brittany Rogers, Brent Cornelison, Cicely McCullough and Robert Ball. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Brr-committee.jpg The BrrrFest committee is, from left to right, Jeff Yockel, Myra Cook, Thomas Eidson, Natalie Eidson, Brittany Rogers, Brent Cornelison, Cicely McCullough and Robert Ball. Courtesy photo Youngsters enjoyed playing with blocks while the older generation sampled craft brews at BrrrFest. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_5-3.jpg Youngsters enjoyed playing with blocks while the older generation sampled craft brews at BrrrFest. Bill Colvard | The Tribune The Box Dogs provided BrrrFest music. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_6-1.jpg The Box Dogs provided BrrrFest music. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Jeff Yockel, left, of Skull Camp Brewery, serves his craft beer. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_7.jpg Jeff Yockel, left, of Skull Camp Brewery, serves his craft beer. Bill Colvard | The Tribune The first winter BrrrFest drew a large crowd to The Liberty. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_8.jpg The first winter BrrrFest drew a large crowd to The Liberty. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Suzanne Puckett presents 1st prize to Dylan Hayward for his Nitro Stew. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_4-3.jpg Suzanne Puckett presents 1st prize to Dylan Hayward for his Nitro Stew. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Wayne Steve serves up a helping of Wayne’s Church Chili to Laura Nicholson of Charlotte. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_2-3.jpg Wayne Steve serves up a helping of Wayne’s Church Chili to Laura Nicholson of Charlotte. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Father-daughter team Robert and Cama Ball won the People’s Choice Award. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_3-3.jpg Father-daughter team Robert and Cama Ball won the People’s Choice Award. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Ruth Deck, left, celebrates her recent 100th birthday and Mardi Gras with daughter Judy Deck, as they serve up New Orleans delicacies. Ruth Deck, left, celebrates her recent 100th birthday and Mardi Gras with daughter Judy Deck, as they serve up New Orleans delicacies. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_1-4.jpg Ruth Deck, left, celebrates her recent 100th birthday and Mardi Gras with daughter Judy Deck, as they serve up New Orleans delicacies. Ruth Deck, left, celebrates her recent 100th birthday and Mardi Gras with daughter Judy Deck, as they serve up New Orleans delicacies. Bill Colvard | The Tribune

Most successful Soup-Off to date

By Bill Colvard bill.colvard@elkintribune.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-244-4035.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-244-4035.