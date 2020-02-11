Practice welcomes new providers

Winkler - McDonnell - Ridings -

High Country Community Health Pediatrics (HCCH-Peds), 1919 N. Bridge St., Elkin, recently announced adding three new practitioners: Dr. Mary Jo McDonell, Melissa Ridings, PNP-C, Susan Winkler, FNP-C and Dr. John Whalley.

According to HCCH-Peds, the practice is welcoming new patients and provides quality, patient-centered, culturally appropriate, affordable and compassionate care that serves pediatric patients in Surry County. With a combined 100-plus years experience, this team of providers, not only cares for patients, but all have children of their own. From birth to teenagers, the team of licensed providers have a heart to serve the community of Elkin and the surrounding counties. HCCH-Peds provides services to all pediatric patients, regardless of ability to pay, offering a sliding fee discount scale to eligible patients.

