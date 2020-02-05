State Senior Games winners honored

Submitted photo Yadkin Valley Senior Games participants were honored at the Tuesday, Jan. 21, Surry Board of County Commissioners meeting in Dobson. They received recognition for their award-winning efforts at the North Carolina Senior Games State Finals. Pictured from left to right are John Brame, Mary Jane Russell, Jackie Lewis, Tommy Holleman, Robert Keck, Randy Moore and Leon Haynes. -

Yadkin Valley Senior Games participants were honored at the Tuesday, Jan. 21, Surry Board of County Commissioners meeting in Dobson. They received recognition for their award-winning efforts at the North Carolina Senior Games State Finals. Pictured from left to right are John Brame, Mary Jane Russell, Jackie Lewis, Tommy Holleman, Robert Keck, Randy Moore and Leon Haynes.