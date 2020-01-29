Survivors remember the Holocaust

Bill Colvard | The Tribune Lynda Moss of the NC Council on the Holocaust spoke at Elkin High and Elkin Middle School’s Holocaust Remembrance program. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Elkin chorus students sing at a Holocaust Remembrance Day program. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Margot Lobree, right, and her daughter-in-law Regina Lobree, left, spoke to Elkin students on Monday. -

Elkin Middle School and Elkin High School observed International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday by hearing the stories of two holocaust survivors in a Dixon Auditorium program.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is held each year on Jan. 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Soviets in 1945.

Lynda Moss, from the NC Council on the Holocaust, began the program by explaining to the students the meaning and history of anti-Semitism. She then told them her experience of the Holocaust.

Her father’s family went to Germany in 1905 to escape pogroms in Russia, and her mother’s family left Russia for Germany in 1922 after her father was declared an enemy of the state by the Bolsheviks. Life was fine in Germany, according to Moss, until Hitler and the Nazi party came to power in 1933 when things changed dramatically.

Few Jews were able to come to the United States because of immigration restrictions but her parents had friends in the states who sponsored them.

“They were lucky,” said Moss. “Six million Jews and five million others died in the Holocaust.”

“I talk about this because, once again, anti-Semitism is rising in the United States and around the world,” she added. “I want students to understand what can happen when some people believe they are better than others. Learning this makes us better people. It must never happen again.”

Margot Lobree spoke after Moss and told of her experiences with kindertransport, the initiative that enabled 10,000 Jewish children to escape Germany before World War II began.

After Kristallnacht on Nov. 9, 1938, when the windows of Jewish-owned businesses were broken throughout Germany and the authorities did nothing, Lobree’s mother [her father had died earlier that year], began to look for ways to get her children out of Germany. Her older brother emigrated to Palestine, but Lobree was a minor and could not. Her mother secured a place for her with kindertransport to take a train to England.

“My mother put me on a train with other children from three to 17 years old to travel from Holland to England,” said Lobree. “Imagine being a young child and leaving your home, your family, your friends, your belongings and going to a foreign country with a foreign language. That’s what happened to me. I was 13 years old, younger than many of you.”

Lobree went on to talk about the harsh conditions she endured as a refugee child in England and her ultimate arrival in the United States in April 1944, where she eventually married and had children.

“Life went on,” she said simply. But not for her mother. Lobree never saw her again.

In 1996, Lobree was invited to visit her hometown of Frankfort, Germany.

“I was pleasantly surprised,” she said of her arrival in Frankfort with her children, where she met up with her brother’s children and grandchildren. “We were dealing with another generation. They were not denying what their parents had done, they were remorseful.”

Lobree’s daughter-in-law, Regina Lobree, also a child of Holocaust survivors, took over and spoke to the students about the trip. Lobree’s family took part in a stone-setting ceremony in which stones were placed for each Holocaust victim and survivor at their last known place of residence. Stones were placed for Lobree, her brother and her mother.

“We all have our stories,” said Regina Lobree, “certainly stories that should not be forgotten.”

