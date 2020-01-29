Children’s Center holds awards dinner

Submitted photos Mount Airy Elks Lodge members Tommy Marion, Warren King, Mark Alderman and Norman Marion received the award for Community Partner of the Year on behalf of the Mount Airy Elks Lodge from Board Chair, Dr. Bruce Widdowson. - Submitted photos Barbara Blood pictured on the left and Marty Loftis (right) received the Volunteer of the Year award on behalf of theEmmanuel Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church of Mount Airy. - Submitted photos Summer Warren, right, receives the Children’s Center Residential Employee of the Year award from Executive Director Robin Testerman, left. Warren received the award for her dedication to the youth she serves. - Submitted photos Bucky Holcomb received the Board Member of the Year award from Dr. Terri Mosley. Holcomb is the owner of Pine State Marketing has been a member of the Board of Directors for the past three years, and is the co-Ccair of the Children’s Center Capital Campaign. - - Submitted photos Melissa Wilmoth, left, receives the Family Services Employee of the Year award from Director of Family Services Mackenzie Gillespie. Wilmoth is Parent Educator in the Surry Nurturing Parenting Program. She provides parenting and family support to many vulnerable families in Surry County. - -

MOUNT AIRY — The Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina held its’ annual awards dinner at Eagle Carports Corporate Office here on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Each year the Children’s Center recognizes a Community Partner of the Year, the JD Bartley Volunteer of the Year, Board Member of the Year and the Mrs. Beverly Moss Employee(s) of the Year, among other awards.

Annual Awards 2019

The Mount Airy Elks Lodge was selected as Community Partner of the Year. Tommy Marion, Mark Alderman, Warren King and Norman Marion were present to accept the award on behalf of the Elks Lodge.

“The Mount Airy Elks Lodge has been a long-time supporter of our children – taking them out to have dinner, school supplies, pool parties – they have a heart for kids and it shows when you see them interact. I remember one time they brought all our kids coats and when staff handed a child his coat – he started crying and said; “I’ve never had a new coat in all my 13 years,” said Board Chair Dr. Bruce Widdowson as he presented the award.

“They are always humble about their giving – never wanting recognition. They have been so willing to help us get whatever items we need for the kids, from coats, shoes and outdoor equipment for the houses,” continued Widdowson. “The group/committee from the Mount Airy Elk’s Lodge have given so much support over the past years. They have taken the children on outings, purchased school supplies, clothing, Christmas, and much more. They are willing to do whatever they can to assist in meeting the children’s needs.”

The Emmanuel Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church of Mount Airy was named Volunteer of the Year. Barbara Blood and Marti Loftis accepted the award.

“First Baptist Church of Mount Airy always provides a nice birthday cake, plates, napkins, soda, chips, ice cream and a Walmart gift card for each of the youth’s birthday at the Surry House,” said Widdowson. “One of the church members brings the cake and supplies to the house. To see a child’s face light up over a birthday party is a wonderful sight. Many of our kids have never had a birthday cake or party. They make it possible.”

Children’s Center Board Secretary Dr. Terri Mosley presented the Board Member of the Year award to Bucky Holcomb

“He works hard to be at every event and not just contribute monetarily but with his time. He was very willing to help to obtain donors for our Capital Campaign. He is excited for the expansion of our facility and the new programs and more counseling that will be available for the kids,” was one of many warm comments made about Holcomb at the awards dinner.

Children’s Center Family Services Director Mackenzie Gillespie presented Nurturing Parenting Coordinator Melissa Wilmoth with the Mrs. Beverly Moss Employee of Year award.

“Melissa welcomed me with open arms and trained me in my area of work. She was very patient with me while I learned the material and what to do. She opened up and let me go on visits with her until I felt comfortable to go on the visits alone with what she taught me. I feel that with her kind manner and patience, she deserves all the credit possible to the success I have had in my program at Stokes,” was but one of many comments cited by Gillespie from her coworkers, supervisors and the families she serves.

Executive Director Robin Testerman presented Summer Warren the Children’s Center Residential Employee of the Year award. Warren serves as behavioral support for the Surry Home that serves children who have been abused and/or neglected or are at-risk youth.

Among the accolades cited by Testerman from Warren’s coworkers, supervisor and the kids she has impacted were the following:

“She is a hard worker, goes above and beyond for our kids.”

“She always goes above and beyond and truly has a passion for each youth we serve, always stepping up to the plate to whatever is needed.”

