House fire on West Main, no injuries

A fire at 852 West Main St. in Elkin on Thursday resulted in damage but no injuries. - - Courtesy photo | J.D. Hogan - Courtesy photo | J.D. Hogan Courtesy photo | J.D. Hogan - -

An adult and four children escaped unharmed from a house fire on Elkin’s West Main Street on Thursday.

The Elkin Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 852 West Main St. on Thursday at 4:06 p.m., according to a media release from Elkin Fire Chief Kevin Wilson.

Arlington Fire Department (Yadkin County), CC Camp Fire Department (Surry County), and Pleasant Hill Fire Department (Wilkes County) were also dispatched due to automatic aid agreements already in place.

The first arriving unit on the scene reported heavy fire on the front porch of the house. Fire crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and extinguished, but not before it had spread to the attic area of the house. Fire crews were then able to gain quick access to the attic area of the structure and extinguish the fire in the attic area.

At the time of the fire, the house was occupied by one adult and four children. Everyone was able to escape the house uninjured. The house did have working smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation by the Surry County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Elkin Fire Department.

American Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.

Other agencies involved in the incident include the Elkin Police Department, Surry County Emergency Medical Services, Elkin Rescue Squad and Duke Energy.

