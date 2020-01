The Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9, at The Barn at Heritage Farm in Dobson. Seen here is the 2020 board that was sworn in that night with incoming board chair Mile Bovender in front. -

