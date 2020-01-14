Elkin board gets it done quickly

Bill Colvard | The Tribune Tim Gentry and Buddy Glover were honored for their years of service on the Elkin Planning Board. - Submitted photo A payment drop box was placed in front of Town Hall on Tuesday. Residents maynow drop off their water bills when the town hall is closed or if not going inside is easier for them. -

The Elkin Town Board concluded the town’s January business in under a half hour on Monday.

After approving minutes, the consent agenda, and making some special recognitions, the meeting turned to public comments with Andrae DeHaan and Tim DeHaan of Gwyn Avenue, and also owners of Yadkin Valley Quilts on West Main Street, again begging the board to re-consider the four-way stops downtown.

“Brent, you said it could be reversed,” Andrae DeHaan said, referring to Town Manager Brent Cornelison. “We’re asking you to reconsider,” she said to the board. “DOT sold you a bill of goods.”

Tim DeHaan said that earlier in the day only seven of the 27 parking spots on the block of Main Street where his store is located were occupied, adding that two years ago, the problem was a lack of available parking, and now the problem is not enough shoppers to fill the parking spaces that do exist.

Commissioner Jeff Eidson asked the board to approve a letter of support for Bridges School in its 10,000 square foot building project. The letter would aid Surrey Bank in grantwriting for the project. The board voted to write a letter of support.

The board approved a text amendment to the “Area, Yard, Lot Coverage and Height Requirements” chart and also approved a rezoning request for 1910 N. Bridge St. The property is at the corner of North Bridge and Carter Mill Road.

Commissioner Robert Ball recused himself from the second item due to a financial interest. The board approved rezoning the property to B-3 Neighborhood Business District.

“To finalize the closeout of a petroleum leak from underground storage tanks at the Parks Maintenance Building site many years ago, a “Notice of Residual Petroleum” (NRP) is needed from the state,” read material provided to the board. “In preparing that documentation, the town attorney found an agreement between the town and Elkin City Schools for an option to purchase the parcel adjoining the Parks Maintenance property opposite the football field that dates back to 1982.”

The agreement was a 40-year option to purchase the property for $1. With two years to spare, the town voted to exercise the option.

In his report to the board, Town Manager Brent Cornelison announced a payment drop box would be installed the next day outside town hall for the convenience of residents who would rather pay their utility bills when Town Hall is closed or without getting out of their cars.

Cornelison stated several times the box would be under constant video surveillance. It was in place early the next morning.

By Bill Colvard bill.colvard@elkintribune.com

