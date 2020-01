Royall’s, a mainstay of Downtown Elkin for generations, is closing soon. -

Royall’s Soda Shop in downtown Elkin will be closing for business on Jan. 31.

“It’s just not worth it anymore,” said owner Brian Holloway. “There’s no business.”

The Soda Shops’s Facebook page announced the cloing on Monday. Holloway has owned the business twice, most recently for three years.