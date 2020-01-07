Elkin City Schools wraps up semester

Bill Colvard | The Elkin Tribune The Elkin Middle School Cyber Elks Robotics Team was recognized by the school board. Coaches are: Kimberly Swisher and ChaseSwisher. Team members shown are: Dana Shaw, Gabby Cox, Callie Harris, Holly Ann Caudle, Emery Hall and Brady Reed. Not pictured are: Emma Hawkins, Caroline Sowers, Callie Harris, Carrie Nations and Raelin Carter. - Bill Colvard | The Elkin Tribune EHS all-conference cross country athletes were recognized by the board. From left to right are: Ethan Vanhorn, Raven Poindexter and Ava Bledsoe. Not pictured are: Jack Zamudio and Hannah Oliver. - Bill Colvard | The Elkin Tribune All-conference tennis players recognized by the board are: from left to right, Julie Cortez, Emma Henstock and Larkyn Nelson. Not pictured are: Brittany Collins, Stephnie Kelly, Kenley Wells. - Bill Colvard | The Elkin Tribune Hugh Chatham CEO Paul Hammes, Laura Oakes, HCMH Director of Marketing and Medical Staff Development, Melanie Senter, and Amy Hason, Surry Communication, are recognized by the Elkin City Schools board for donations enabling the school system to buy a van to transport students in wheelchairs to inaccessible areas of Elkin High School’s campus. - - Bill Colvard | The Elkin Tribune Jill Bellia with kindergarten art winner, Eleanor Hall. - - Bill Colvard | The Elkin Tribune Adam Beshears with Riley Hagwood, 6th grade, middle school art winner. - - Bill Colvard | The Elkin Tribune Tenth-grader Vance Vestal, high school art winner, accepts congratulations from Dr. Richard Brinegar. Board members Dr. Will Ballard and Frank Beals are to the left, Judy Walker to the right. - - Bill Colvard | The Elkin Tribune Frank Beals, new board chair, recognizes Tonya Smith as Piedmont Triad Region Teacher of the Year. - -

The Elkin City Schools board wrapped up 2019 — and the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year — by recognizing a host of students and faculty for their achievements at a Dec. 2 meeting.

The meeting began with Frank Beals being elected board chair for 2020, and Dr. Will Ballard elected vice-chair.

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital donated $5,000, and Carolina West and Surry Communications also donated a combined $5,000 to purchase a handicap-accessible van to transport students in wheelchairs from the front of the school to the gym, in lieu of using a ramp which school superintendent Dr. Myra Cox characterized as “not altogether safe.”

John Altemueller reported on the school system’s gymnasium project. The board approved a committee reccomendation to hire Vannoy Construction as contractor with a price of $64,539 for pre-construction services.

The Construction Manager at Risk-style project (CM@R) being pursued by the board guarantees that the final construction price agreed upon by the board t the conclusion of pre-construction will be the final price paid by the school system. The contractor eats any cost overruns.

Altemueller said Vannoy has been in business since the 1950s and is used by many neighboring school systems. “They have a really good reputation.”

“They were everybody’s top choice,” said vice-chair Ballard, who served on the committee.

By Bill Colvard bill.colvard@elkintribune.com

