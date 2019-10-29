Elkin artist is having a moment

Bill Colvard | The Tribune Bright colors and swirling movement lure in viewers to the deeper narrative of Tory Casey's paintings. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Tory Casey puts the finishing touches on one of the last remaining paintings to be finished before hanging her new show at the Welborn Gallery in Yadkinville. -

Elkin artist Tory Casey is having a moment.

She is the featured artist in a one-woman show at the Welborn Gallery in Yadkinville that opens on Nov. 8, and a piece of her work is being shown simultaneously at The Center for Contemporary Political Art in Washington, D.C.

A new work of Casey’s, “The Least of These,” was chosen by the Washington gallery as part of a show entitled “No!Hate,” and will be exhibited there until Nov. 30.

The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center will be exhibiting a selection of recent work by Casey at the Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, in a show titled “Out of the Blue.” from Nov. 6 until the end of December. An artist’s reception is planned for Nov. 8, from 5-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The Yadkinville exhibit focuses on exploring community and culture, social commentary, history and folklore.

Casey paints from a bird’s eye view, using deceptively simple images and bright colors. Her medium is usually acrylic on canvas, and she works quickly with small brushes to build up many translucent layers. She likes to make use of many different patterns: circles, stars, and a favorite recurring motif, crows, bring her work alive.

“I work with a very simple palette of bright clear colors,” said Casey. “I think that encourages people to look. What they see first is color and movement. That draws them in, and then they see what’s going on. In that one (she indicates a medium-sized photo of a crowded subway platform on her studio wall), it takes a moment to realize everyone in the painting is holding a cell phone.

Casey’s paintings always have a narrative. Sometimes, there are layers of narrative, the one on the surface, just beyond the bright colors and swirling motifs of stars and crows, and sometimes another narrative is buried further, requiring more time to suss out.

All of her paintings are strongly influenced by community and culture, social commentary, history and folklore. She paints entirely from memory and her imagination. She is a self-taught artist and proclaims that she doesn’t want to ‘know’ what she’s doing. She trusts her intuition and everything interesting in her paintings comes in mysteriously, out of the blue: hence the title of her Yadkinville exhibition. Tory Casey believes that the artist is a revealer of a world that is ordinarily hidden, and the work invites a jumping off point for the viewer’s imagination.

“We hosted a show by Tory in 2010 when the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center originally opened,” said John Willingham, president of the organization. “It was a tremendous success and a great part of our facility opening. Her unique style of folk art struck a cord with our patrons. Since then, our intent has been to have Tory return for another show… We understand that Tory has been working on a lot of new pieces which we are excited to hang. Our curator, Amos Westmoreland, has been working with Tory to produce this special showing.”

A limited edition poster of one of the images to be shown in Yadkinville, a painting called “The Emperor has No Clothes,” has already sold out. The painting started with a quote that kept bouncing around in Casey’s head, “Throw open the doors and scream bloody murder.” She had long attributed the quote to Daniel Ellsberg, but recent research doesn’t bear that out. But the words remained in her head.

She happened on the words, “The emperor has no clothes,” and combined the two sentences. “Then I knew what I wanted to put on the canvas,” she said.

Casey has maintained a studio in Elkin since 2006, and has lived here for the past three years. She will soon be moving from her current painting space to one of the art studios being developed by Foothills Arts Council at the Chatham Mill. “Big windows. Lots of light,” she sighs.

“I’ve been painting a long time. It takes a lifetime to feel confident about what you’re doing. Maybe not for everybody, but that has been true for me.”

In venues as disparate as the nation’s capital and the county seat of Yadkinville, art lovers will be given a chance in the coming months to experience Casey’s new-found confidence.

The Welborn Gallery is at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

The Center for Contemporary Political Art is at 916 G Street, Washington, DC.

