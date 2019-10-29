SCC offers motorcycle safety course

DOBSON — Surry Community College will offer the North Carolina Motorcycle Safety Program’s Basic Rider Course on Nov. 8 through Nov. 10.

The 22-hour training course teaches the skills necessary to operate a motorcycle in traffic. It consists of both classroom and driving range activities. Motorcycles are provided for the course. Each site has a limited supply of helmets in various sizes. If possible, bring your own helmet to the riding portion of the course.

The class will meet on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. in Room J-107, then Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Driving Range at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $167 are required. Seats are limited. Call (336) 386-3240 or (336) 386-3398 for more information.