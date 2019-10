A Prescribed Fire Education Day and Demonstration will be held Nov. 7, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Stone Mountain State Park Hemlock Shelter.

Learn how and why prescribed fire is used, meet local fire professionals, and learn how to reduce wildfire risks for you and your community.

This free event will be held by several local and state agencies. There is a registration for the event due to limited space. Register at www.blueridgecd.com/news or call (828) 284-9818. Food is provided.