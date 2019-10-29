Pediatric stroke event in Dobson

Submitted photo Nathan and Myra Edwards hold their son Bentley (20 months old in this photo). Bentley survived a stroke due to complications at birth. -

A stroke can happen at any age, even at birth.

Yet most people aren’t even aware that pediatric strokes exist, much less the damage they cause.

Myra Edwards said she didn’t know a baby could suffer a stroke until she was told her newborn son had experienced one, and that it had caused seizures and extensive brain damage.

On Nov. 3 from 1-7 p.m., Edwards is sponsoring an event to increase awareness of pediatric strokes and raise funds for UNC Children’s Hospital’s summer camp, Helping Kids with Hemiplegia.

Myra and Nathan Edwards’ son Bentley was born on Jan. 5, 2017. According to Edwards, she had a normal pregnancy.

“It was incredibly easy. I wasn’t sick at all,” she said. Labor was induced at 39 weeks, and she was in labor for 36 hours.

Bentley’s umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck, and he needed to be resuscitated after he was born, but nothing appeared to be wrong at first. But after Myra was discharged and Bentley was in the process of being discharged, the newborn had a seizure, which led to a CT scan and four or five hours of testing.

“The doctor came in and sat on my bed, saying he had some bad news. He told us Bentley had severe and extensive brain damage, and that it would last for the rest of his life,” said Myra Edwards. “I can’t imagine having to tell somebody that.”

Edwards said their son was transferred to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital for an MRI where she, her husband and the rest of their family hoped desperately to get some different news.

“We prayed as hard as we could. It was the most helpless feeling in the world.”

Edwards said their son’s test results confirmed a stroke. The seizures were a result of the stroke, and Bentley was missing two areas of his brain, the front and the occipital lobe, which had died off when his brain was deprived of oxygen.

Edwards and her husband were told to expect their son to have muscle tightness on one side of his body and to have trouble regulating his body temperature, but he did not develop those problems. A followup MRI at three months old showed no change: no improvement nor any worsening of the brain damage.

Then in September 2017, Bentley graduated from the Brenner’s program of therapy and care and was declared to be doing better than a normal baby of his age.

Edwards repeated and emphasized that Bentley was not just doing better than other children with his amount of brain damage, he was ahead of the curve for a normal child of his age.

“He’s my miracle baby,” declared Edwards. She ticked off some of the expected side effects. “He doesn’t prefer one side. There are no movement issues. He doesn’t have muscle tightness or muscle tone issues. There are no problems with his peripheral vision.”

She added that not all of the kids who have strokes fare as well as her son. Since Bentley was born, she has met six other kids locally who have had strokes, and she wants to do something for them.

Edwards began “Stand with Bentley: Pediatric Stroke Charity Event” in 2017, and on Sunday, the second annual event will be held at The Barn at Heritage Farm where local kids who have had strokes will be honored and funds will be raised for Helping Kids with Hemiplegia, a therapeutic day camp affiliated with UNC Children’s Hospital, for kids ages 4 to 10 with motor impairment on one side of their bodies.

More than 40 vendors will set up at The Barn at Heritage Farm, 152 Heritage Farm Lane, Dobson, on Sunday, Oct. 7, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will be six food trucks, door prizes, music and a giveaway raffle (50” TV, Grizzly cooler, and an iPad). Other attractions include a bounce house, DJ, Touch a Truck, face painting, Jeremiah Wood from Survivor: Cagayan signing autographs, and more. All of the proceeds will be donated to Helping Kids with Hemiplegia.

“I want to bring some awareness that it (pediatric strokes) happens,” said Edwards. “Until it happened to me, I didn’t know kids had strokes. We want to make people aware of it, so the parents who are going through it find it easier to build a support system. You feel like you’ve been set apart.”

“These kids feel like they are different from all others and they are. They were born to stand out, to show what a miracle looks like, and to show how God is great.”

Edwards said she hopes people will come out and help celebrate these kids and support them in overcoming the obstacles thrown at them each day.

