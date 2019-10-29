Two wrecks in two days at 82-mile marker on I-77

Air Care on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on I-77 near the Jonesville exit on Sunday. -

JONESVILLE — Seven people were injured Monday afternoon in a wreck at the 82 mile marker on I-77. One patient was in critical condition and was air lifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Chris Bolden of Yadkin County Emergency Services. The call was dispatched right at 12 noon. The wreck involved a tractor trailer and two passenger vehicles.

On Sunday around 1 p.m. a wreck occurred, also at the 82 mile marker on I-77. That accident also involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle. Two patients had to be extricated from a vehicle and were air lifted in critical condition to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Bolden confirmed.

Additional details will be reported as they become available.