Explore Elkin hosts CommUNITY Picnic Sunday

Explore Elkin is hosting an event celebrating diversity and community engagement at the first annual Elkin-wide CommUNITY Picnic at Elkin Municipal Park on Sunday.

The picnic, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., serves as a way to connect the community and focus on unity.

“Similar to Elkin’s past “Strangers to Neighbors” events, we hope that this picnic will allow our community to connect with one another and form relations between the many members of our community who may not be familiar with each other,” states Danielle Key, Explore Elkin’s NC Trail Days Coordinator, in a news release.

This ‘bring your own covered dish’ picnic will be open to all in the community.

“We are excited for the great food, conversations, and relationships this event will foster,” continued Key. “Make sure to bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blanket (limited seating available)! We will have corn hole to play and the park playground will be available for the kids. This is a great opportunity to branch out to the many people of our community and create a gathering place for unity and connection.”

A rain date has been set for Sunday, Oct. 27, in the event of inclement weather.

