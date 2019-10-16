Downtown stop signs ‘not working’

Bill Colvard | The Tribune Martha Smith speaks to the Elkin town board about the downtown four-way and tw-way stops that “are just not working.” -

Elkin Town commissioners have not heard the last of community disapproval regarding downtown traffic patterns after four-way and two-way stops replaced traffic lights on Bridge Street this summer.

Both of the residents offering public comments on Monday night had thoughts on the subject.

Elkin’s branch librarian Martha Smith used her full three minutes to give a detailed account of the dangers and inconveniences of the new traffic pattern, saying it was not operating as intended.

Smith detailed three ways in which the situation is not functioning properly, concluding that drivers are too “inattentive, impatient or ignorant” for safety, that signage is not visible, and most importantly, Elkin is no longer pedestrian-friendly, after much effort has been expended to revitalize the downtown area.

Linda Osborne was the other speaker during public comment, seconding Smith’s speech.

The board adopted a proposed Campground and Recreational Vehicle Park ordinance, adding provisions to allow for stick-built cabins. Set-backs were changed from 40 feet in an earlier draft of the ordinance to 20 feet.

Robin Turner, ABC Commission chair, gave a report. She said the store runs very smoothly with it’s four employees.

According to Turner, a deal was closed with J&K Holdings last week to sell a parcel of land behind the ABC store on CC Camp Road for $72,500. I t was purchased by the owners of Talia’s Coffee on Main Street in North Wilkesboro, who also have a drive-through business on Hwy. 421. Turner said they will be breaking ground soon on a similar drive-through coffee business on the purchased land.

Turner said that not one month in the new liquor store’s history have sales been less than the same month the previous year. This year’s sales were $2.1 million and in the previous year were $1.4 million. There is $660,000 remaining on an original loan of $1.1 million. Money is now being disbursed to the towns of Elkin and Jonesville, sooner than anticipated.

The board discussed Surry Community College’s use of the Heritage Center. The college had agreed to pay 20% of the building’s utility bills in a handshake deal, but ultimately did not sign a lease committing to the expense. The Chamber of Commerce’s lease commits that organization to 80% of utilities. The college paid $5,000 for a floor and bought tables and chairs, explained Town Manager Brent Cornelison to the board.

Commissioner Jeff Eidson made a motion for the town to absorb the 20% of utility bills through Dec.31 and amend the Chamber’s lease for them to cover 100% of utilities as of the first of the year. The motion passed, and the board agreed to allow the college to continue using the building, at least for now. Eidson said the more people using the building, and being aware of it, the better.

The board moved to consider taking ownership from Surry County of the water line extending west on Hwy. 268. Cornelison said it was less than 10 years old and in good shape. The change would increase town water revenues by $23,000 initially, and more if industrial rates at Weyerhaeuser and Wayne Farms are brought into line with the town’s prevailing rates.

