Health surveys to be done

The Yadkin County Human Services Agency, along with support from local business and agencies, has recently begun work on the 2019 Community Health Assessment. The purpose of the Community Health Assessment is to survey a wide variety of Yadkin County residents in order to obtain a general overview of the health and well-being of our local residents. Responses provided from this survey will help the Human Services Agency to determine what health disparities may be present in our county. Information from the surveys will aid in determining what types of intervention and resources are needed here in Yadkin County, as well as help set priorities.

The Community Health Assessment survey will require approximately 15 minutes to complete and participation is strictly voluntary, and information provided is not linked to the respondent in any way.

To participate, respondents need to be current Yadkin County residents and have not already completed the survey. The survey is available to Yadkin County residents by two means: paper and internet.

To complete the survey by paper, please visit the Yadkin County Human Services Agency at 217 East Willow Street. There are also paper copies at all county libraries.

To complete the survey online, visit the County website at www.yadkincountync.gov or go directly to the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/19CHA. There is also a Spanish link available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2019CHAsp.

The Human Services agency is appreciative of anyone willing to provide feedback and looks forward to hearing directly from residents. For more information, contact the agency at 336-849-7910, or Jessica Wall, Assistant Director, directly at 336-849-7588 or email at jwall@yadkincountync.gov.