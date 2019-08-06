Solar Farms heating up in Surry, Stokes

Surry-Yadkin EMC Solar Farms are already have a presence in the northwest corner of the state, like this one owned by Surry-Yadkin EMC. - Tom Joyce | The News Both Duke Energy and Lick Creek Solar, LLC, plan to build hundreds of acres worth of solar plants in Surry and Stokes Counties in the coming years. -

If all goes to plan, Surry and Stokes counties will each serve as the home of a few hundred acres of solar energy panels.

One project is planned for the Stony Knoll community on the south side of Surry County, while the other will be in the Walnut Cove area of Stokes.

Just this week a law firm sent in a legal notice to The Stokes News about a project first filed with the N.C. Utilities Commission in November 2016.

The notice states that a company is seeking a certificate of public convenience in order to build a 50-megawatt solar generating facility to be located along N.C. 65 near Main Street in Walnut Cove.

The project would be close to Lick Creek, so the operation originally was called Lick Creek Solar, owned and operated by FLS Energy. The name later was changed to Walnut Cove Solar, but in January 2017 the company asked to change it back to Lick Creek Solar.

“FLS is a solar energy developer, installer, and owner-operator headquartered in Asheville,” the company wrote in its initial application with the Utilities Commission.

“With 240MW of constructed photovoltaic energy assets in its portfolio, FLS is one of NC’s largest solar developers and pioneered the application of the solar thermal purchase agreement in North Carolina,” stated the application.

“A full-service company with over 75 employees, FLS has in-house construction, engineering, and maintenance capabilities, as well as dedicated finance, accounting and legal teams. Located in Stokes County, the Project represents 50MW AC of generating capacity on approximately 360 acres.”

The Walnut Cove facility plans to sell its energy to Duke Energy Corp. subsidiary Duke Energy Carolinas, according to paperwork.

From the Petition for Certificate:

“The service life of the facility will be at least 25 years. Actual productive life for the facility will be upwards of 40 years. Forecasted annual sales for the facility are 62,228,428 kilowatt-hours in year 1, with an expected 0.5% degradation in sales each year thereafter. The project intends to produce Renewable Energy Credits pursuant to the State’s renewable energy and energy efficiency portfolio standard.”

“Walnut Cove Solar will be located on property that is under a long-term lease from the land owners,” states paperwork filed with the commission. “The lease agreement provides FLS Energy with the legal right to develop, construct, own, operate and maintain a solar energy facility for a period of 30 years with two 5-year extension options.”

Last month, an amendment to the original application was made by Silver Creek Energy, the company that purchased Lick Creek Solar following the original state approval.

The new planned facility is still 50 MW, but it comes with more land and an updated boundary on both sides of N.C. 65 and spreading east out Martin Luther King Jr. Road close to the Southeast Stokes Rec Center.

Surry County

At the first meeting in April, the Surry County Board of Commissioners heard about a plan to put a large solar energy farm in the Stony Knoll community, north of Rockford.

Kim Bates, county planning director, told the board that Duke Energy Renewables had made a request to the Surry County Planning Board for a conditional-use permit for about 350 acres.

Bates said such a request wouldn’t make it to the level of the commissioners, but he thought they would want to know due to the scope of the project.

Two weeks later, Duke Energy sent out a press release about 14 projects that it would be pursuing under the state’s Competitive Procurement of Renewable Energy (CPRE) program.

These projects, if all are completed as planned, would create 602 MW of energy, with 22.6 MW coming from the Surry project.

Duke Energy stated that it will directly develop six photovoltaic projects, five of which will be newly constructed. The remaining eight will be purchased from other developers.

News Editor Jeff Linville contributed to this article.

Solar Farms are already have a presence in the northwest corner of the state, like this one owned by Surry-Yadkin EMC.

Duke Energy, Lick Creek eyeing renewable energy projects

