Cars, coffee, cruising and music

Submitted photo Cruise Elkin’s July Cruise-In. - Submitted photo Rhythm & Roots Band played at Saturday afternoon’s cruise-in in downtown Elkin. - Submitted photo Classic car enthusiasts take in the cars on display. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Coffee and Cars got the day off to an early start. - - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Jerry Brown of Jonesville and his 1951 Ford pickup which has been featured in a music video. - -

Downtown Elkin provided classic car enthusiasts a full day of sport on Saturday, starting with Cars and Coffee in the morning and continuing with Cruise Elkin and a downtown block party in the late afternoon.

“Cruise Elkin and the Downtown Elkin Business Association have been doing cruise-ins downtown for years and years,” said Elkin main street manager Laura Gaylord. “But this year, for the first time, Explore Elkin is hosting a block party with music and a band on the sidewalk.”

Gaylord said the band set up in the former Wells-Fargo parking lot, recently purchased by LifeStore.

“They’re trying a lot of new things this year,” said Gaylord. “It may take a while to get the right mix.”

Cars and Coffee

“Cars and Coffee” got an early start on the day’s theme of classic cars starting at 9 a.m. and running until noon in the grassy field beside the Elkin Heritage Visitors Center on Standard Street.

“It’s good for people who get here earlier in the day, and want to meet other car enthusiasts,” said Gaylord.

“It’s like a senior tailgate party,” said organizer Benny Huff. “You can relax and share stories and enjoy the cars.”

Huff said he got the idea from Lexington’s ‘Que City Cruise-In, which regularly pulls in 300 to 500 cars on a Tuesday afternoon.

“I want to work with the merchants,” he said. “We can get people here, then they’ll eat some lunch, do some shopping and stay in town for the cruise-in.”

Huff said the first event earlier this year attracted 60 cars, and he believes that with the right promotion people will come from Winston-Salem, Statesville and all around.

“This is one of the best locations I’ve ever seen for this kind of event. You’ve got shade, there are restrooms right there in the visitors center, and there’s a coffee shop and a restaurant right across the street.”

Jerry Brown of Jonesville enjoyed talking to folks about the 1951 F-150 pickup he has owned for 47 years. He restored it in 2000 with the assistance of Barry Somers in Clingman.

Sometimes talking to people at a cruise-in can lead to more than a pleasant conversation. Brown cites as an example the car show conversation that led to his pickup being featured in a country music video, with Brown driving it and speaking a line on camera.

“It’s on YouTube,” he said. “The song is by Hillbilly Bad and the song is called “A Little More Free.”

For the car lovers who have a few minutes to chat, Brown can tell them about going up to Dobson’s River House Road, near Kapps Mill, and having to wait for a while until Scott Eastwood finished filming a scene for “The Longest Ride.”

“They took a long time to say just a few lines,” he said, shaking his head.

By Bill Colvard bill.colvard@ElkinTribune.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.

