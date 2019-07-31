Be on the lookout for traveling toilet

This sign/extortion note will accompany The Ark’s golden toilet as it makes its way around town - The Ark’s golden toilet was first sighted on Victoria Street Sunday. -

“Be on the lookout for a traveling toilet,” advised Amanda Brewer, board member of The Ark, on Monday, after a cryptic photo of a golden toilet on a manicured Elkin front lawn began making the rounds on social media over the weekend.

“It’s a fun little fundraiser the Ark board is hosting,” said Brewer. “It’s called ‘You’ve Been Flushed.’

Brewer explained that if you find the golden potty on your lawn, you can call her or another board member to come and get it. That will cost you $20. For $30, they will deposit the toilet in a prominent place at the home of a friend of your choice. And if you fork over $50, it insures the golden potty never comes back to you.

Brewer is the Ark’s newest board member, having joined the board in April. She and her husband Greg saw a similar fundraiser achieve some success when they lived in the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas.

“We thought it would be a fun way to raise some money for The Ark’s operating expenses,” said Brewer. “After school starts back up, we’ll be doing Cardboard City and our regular fundraising campaign.”

Asked who exactly is in danger of waking up to find a golden throne on their front lawn, Brewer said, “We’re going to keep it in this area. It’s heavy. I’d say within a 10-mile radius.”

Brewer declined to say which local lawns were on The Ark board’s hit list, though she did not deny that there is a hit list.

Her only comment on the subject was, “I wouldn’t be surprised if it turns up on Ivy Circle very soon.”

“You’ve Been Flushed” will continue through August and September with The Ark’s golden potty working toward a goal of $2,000, as it makes its way around town to the lawns of unsuspecting folks.

Donations can be made online at www.thearkelkin.org. Call 336-469-3939 or email av30998@yahoo.com with questions, but the main thing to know is $50 is the magic number that protects you from “getting flushed.”

This sign/extortion note will accompany The Ark’s golden toilet as it makes its way around town https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/ARK-FUNDRAISER.pdf This sign/extortion note will accompany The Ark’s golden toilet as it makes its way around town The Ark’s golden toilet was first sighted on Victoria Street Sunday. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_flushed.jpg The Ark’s golden toilet was first sighted on Victoria Street Sunday.

Prodigal potty sighted