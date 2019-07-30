County tax collections near perfect

DOBSON — The 2018-19 fiscal year saw Surry County continue its high collection rate for taxes.

Penny Harrison, county tax administrator, presented the latest tax collection report for the end of June at the latest meeting of the Surry County Board of Commissioners.

The county tax rate of 58.2 cents per $100 of valued property created a tax levy of a little more than $32 million for the last fiscal year. By the end of June, the county had collected $31,671,219, which came to 98.83% of the total due.

This was much better than what County Manager Chris Knopf had conservatively listed in his budget plan for the fiscal year.

The budget listed an expected tax collection of $29,103,500. Knopf said during budget talks last year that he normally expects more like 97% collections.

It’s better to budget low and have that bonus money come in than to come up short, agrees Chairman Van Tucker.

“I asked one time what the difference was between 97 and 99,” said Tucker. That 2% comes up to hundreds of thousands of dollars extra.

Not only was the collection rate high, but the tax base increased during the year. The tax levy in July 2018 was $30,553,112 and increased $1.49 million.

Between the growing tax base and the high collections, the county exceeded Knopf’s budget estimate by a whopping $2,567,720.

“The folks of Surry County are hard working people who don’t complain, who pay their taxes and pay them properly,” said Tucker.

Harrison said she had data on just one neighboring county because Wilkes is of similar size to Surry. She said Wilkes reported last summer that it had collected at a rate of 96.45% whereas Surry reported 98.76% for the same year.

Not only does the county tax office collect well in the current year, but the employees stick with the task going forward. Harrison also presented the board with a chart showing how much her staff collected in back-owed taxes going back 10 years.

There is a 10-year statute of limitations on collecting property taxes, Harrison explained. Therefore the county has to take stronger measures as the deadline approaches.

At first it is simply a matter of sending out letters to notify property owners. The 2017-18 collection rate was 98.76% by June 2018. By the end of June 2019, the rate had gone up to 99.34%, a difference of more than $170,000.

The 2013-14 collection rate is now up to 99.70%, 2010-11 at 99.79%, and 2009-10 and 2008-09 reached 99.82%.

Harrison said she has a group of ladies that takes a lot of pride in those stats and works hard to keep the numbers up. They not only do the paperwork and phone calls in the office, they will go out to visit people and businesses for the personal touch if necessary.

When taxes are a few years behind and in danger of getting to the 10-year limit, more drastic steps may be taken.

State income tax refunds can be redirected to Surry. Any money won in the state education lottery could be forfeited to pay taxes. Wages can be garnished. There can even be rent attachment.

Harrison said this has happened where the tax office informs a renter that their rent will be paid to the county instead of the property owner. It is an extreme measure, but has resulted in getting some long-overdue taxes paid.

The county does have some lots that aren’t up to date because the owner has moved away or died, noted Tucker. The county board oversees any possible foreclosure, but the commissioners don’t want to rush into such an action.

He said he got a call on Wednesday about a dilapidated house where taxes haven’t been paid that could be a public safety concern. This is a situation the board might have to consider.

The county has done more foreclosures in recent years, noted Harrison. However, she said the commissioners make sure the process is done fairly and equitably.

“And they are a fair board.”

When the owed taxes aren’t collected within 10 years, the amounts are written off. According to Harrison’s report, there were still $53,327 left owed for the 2008-09 fiscal year at the end of the past fiscal year.

By Jeff Linville

