Ronnie Boles named Southeastern Fire Chief of the Year

EAST BEND — Captain Ronnie Boles, formerly the fire chief of the East Bend Volunteer Fire Department, has been recognized with a regional award. Boles has been named the South Eastern Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year.

“It was an awesome opportunity to attend the South Eastern Fire Chiefs conference in Murfreesboro, Tennessee,” Boles said. “It is a huge honor to be selected as the South Eastern Volunteer Fire Chief of the year, but even more of an honor to have a great group that wanted to travel with us to the banquet. It was awesome to have my family alongside me each step of the way.”

In February Boles was named Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year by the NC Fire Chiefs Association.

At the age of 18, Ronnie Boles joined the East Bend Volunteer Fire Department. Boles said that watching other community members helping others by serving as volunteer firefighters is what inspired him to join the department.

Twenty-four years later, Boles has served in every rank, including fire chief.

“Ronnie is a natural born leader, who leads with his heart and mind,” said Yadkin County Manager Lisa Hughes. “He is a creative thinker who looks for solutions to problems and maximizes the resources he has available to the greater good. He is a man of integrity, dedication and strong work ethic and devoted family man. I had the pleasure of getting to know Ronnie while working on the East Bend Waterline project initially and then working on the East Bend Fire Department budget. He always wants to do the right thing and the best thing for his community.”

Boles served as fire chief of the East Bend Department from 2012 to 2018. He recently stepped down from the role in order to spend more time with his family and pursue a bachelors degree in fire administration. Boles holds an associates degree in fire safety technology. He is also an employee of the Kernersville Fire Department.

Despite stepping down as chief, Boles remains an active member, holding the rank of captain, with the East Bend Volunteer Department where he works with the cadets. The cadet program, instituted by former fire chief, the late Gary Martin, is for volunteers ages 14 to 18, a program that did not exist when Boles first joined. His oldest son, Caleb, serves as a cadet. Boles said his younger son, Logan is “counting down the days” until he, too, can serve as a cadet.

Though it’s not an easy job and volunteer firefighters are often seeing people in their worst moments, Boles said it’s the desire to help that keeps him going, along with the close connection with other members of the department.

“It’s the calls in your hometown that get you,” Boles said. “Most of the time you’re going to know the person. When you come up on a wreck it could be your family member, friend or neighbor. Those are the calls that are hard to deal with but how we deal with them is based on the closeness of the people in the fire department. We come back and talk about those things. We’re all neighbors and friends. That’s what keeps us going.”

Boles said that while he and the other volunteers at the department enjoy being able to help people, they certainly don’t enjoy the reason behind the call whether it be a wreck or a fire. What they do rejoice in, however, are the opportunities where they get to reach out, particularly to young people, with fire safety and prevention demonstrations.

“Those are the things we love to do. Those are the things that we get a lot of joy from doing,” Boles said. Each year the East Bend Elementary students have a chance to visit the fire department, located right next door to the school. Firefighters also give demonstrations on how to escape from a home fire and other safety tips to students during Fire Prevention Week. A highlight for area children each summer is the annual God and Country Day Celebration, during which the fire hoses get turned on for the pure joy of splashing in the water.

Educating the public, and youth, on fire safety and prevention is an important part of what the volunteer firefighters do, Boles said. He said exposing kids from a young age to the fire department is also a way to begin the recruitment process for the next generation of firefighters.

“It’s much more than just handing out coloring books. We look at these kids as our next firefighters,” Boles said.

When it comes to the next generation of firefighters, Boles said he is particularly proud of the fact that he now gets to work closely with the youngest members of the department in the cadet program.

Boles and son Caleb are not the family’s only active volunteers with the fire department. Boles’ wife Christina serves as president of the Ladies Auxiliary group at the East Bend Volunteer Fire Department.

“We get to spend a lot of time together doing that,” Boles said.

Being joined by his wife and sons, Hughes and fire chiefs from around the state at the awards banquet was a special honor, Boles said.

“It’s huge,” he said. “While that’s not why we do what we do, it’s nice to be recognized for the things that you do.”

Boles is quick to share the glory, however, and praise the support and hard work from the entire department.

“This all started because a few people from the East Bend VFD decided to nominate me for the NC Volunteer Fire Chief of the year,” said Boles. “The awards and recognition are great, but I am humbled that this all started here in East Bend by a few friends that felt led to nominate me. I am proud to serve in this community along side of some great people.”

“I wouldn’t be able to do the things I did and the department wouldn’t have been able to accomplish the things I get recognition for as fire chief without the people in the department,” he added. The East Bend Fire Department recently received a lower ISO rating, a big accomplishment for the department which can help homeowners get a lower insurance rate.

He also said much of the credit goes to his family for their understanding for all the times he has had to leave his children’s ball games or other events to run a call.

“My family has had to sacrifice as much as anybody,” he said. “They deserve an award as much as I do.”

