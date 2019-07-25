Gwyn Avenue fire burns porch, no injuries

No injuries resulted from a house fire on Gwyn Avenue Wednesday night.
The Elkin Fire Department was dispatched at 8:39 p.m. to 219 Gwyn Avenue, Elkin, to a structure fire, where they were assisted by Pleasant Hill, Arlington and CC Camp Fire Departments.
“Firefighters arrived and saw the front porch was on fire,” said Elkin Fire Chief Kevin Wilson. “The fire was contained to the front porch. It was quickly under control.”
Firefighters remained on the scene for two hours, according to Wilson.
“No one was injured,” he added. “The family was able to get out safely. The American Red Cross is assisting the family. Duke Power had to pull power to the house, so they were not able to stay there.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Other agencies assisting were: Elkin Police Department, Elkin Rescue Squad, Surry County Emergency Medical Service (EMS), Surry County Fire Marshall’s Office and Duke Energy.
Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.