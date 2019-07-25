Gwyn Avenue fire burns porch, no injuries

Submitted photo | Ronnie Wilmoth Elkin Fire Departments, along with neighboring fire departments, fight a fire on Gwyn Avenue Wednesday night. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune A Wednesday night fire on Gwyn Avenue destroyed a porch, seen here the following morning. - Submitted photo | Ronnie Wilmoth Firefighters fight a blaze at 219 Gwyn Avenue. -

No injuries resulted from a house fire on Gwyn Avenue Wednesday night.

The Elkin Fire Department was dispatched at 8:39 p.m. to 219 Gwyn Avenue, Elkin, to a structure fire, where they were assisted by Pleasant Hill, Arlington and CC Camp Fire Departments.

“Firefighters arrived and saw the front porch was on fire,” said Elkin Fire Chief Kevin Wilson. “The fire was contained to the front porch. It was quickly under control.”

Firefighters remained on the scene for two hours, according to Wilson.

“No one was injured,” he added. “The family was able to get out safely. The American Red Cross is assisting the family. Duke Power had to pull power to the house, so they were not able to stay there.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Other agencies assisting were: Elkin Police Department, Elkin Rescue Squad, Surry County Emergency Medical Service (EMS), Surry County Fire Marshall’s Office and Duke Energy.

Elkin Fire Departments, along with neighboring fire departments, fight a fire on Gwyn Avenue Wednesday night. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_fire-2.jpg Elkin Fire Departments, along with neighboring fire departments, fight a fire on Gwyn Avenue Wednesday night. Submitted photo | Ronnie Wilmoth A Wednesday night fire on Gwyn Avenue destroyed a porch, seen here the following morning. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Fire-3.jpg A Wednesday night fire on Gwyn Avenue destroyed a porch, seen here the following morning. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Firefighters fight a blaze at 219 Gwyn Avenue. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_fire-1.jpg Firefighters fight a blaze at 219 Gwyn Avenue. Submitted photo | Ronnie Wilmoth

By Bill Colvard bill.colvard@elkintribune.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.