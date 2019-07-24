Golden Road Vineyard receives Farmer Veteran grant

Chad and Crista Guebert of Golden Road Vineyards - Thanks to a grant from the Farmer Veteran Coalition, the Guebert family was able to purchase a trimmer mower to help with weed control in their vineyard. - A view of Golden Road Vineyards in State Road. The vineyard tasting room is expected to open in the fall of 2020. - Chad Guebert works on weed control with a new trimmer mower in his vineyard in State Road. - -

A new winery slated to open in the Yadkin Valley in 2020 was one of five North Carolina recipients this year for a grant from the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund. Thanks to that grant, Chad and Crista Guebert of Golden Road Vineyards have been able to improve their method of weed control around their vineyard with the purchase of a trimmer mower.

“One of the things that is a pain out there is weed control, especially with us having full-time jobs and not being able to be out in the vineyard 24-7,” Chad Guebert explained. Part of the grant application requirement was that the funds be used for a tangible item to help aid the applicant on their farm.

“The Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund is a small grant program that provides direct assistance to veterans who are in their beginning years of farming or ranching,” explained Rachel Petitt, Fellowship Fund Manager. “The Fellowship Fund does not give money directly to the veteran, but rather to third-party vendors for items the veteran has identified will make a crucial difference in the launch of their farm business. Awards range from $1,000 to $5,000, and more than $2 million has been awarded to veterans since 2011.”

Guebert, a Navy veteran, said he was excited when he found out about the grant opportunity and the Farmer Veteran Coalition. He said he hopes other veteran farmers in the region will take advantage of the organization and the resources it can provide to veterans in the farming industry.

The mission of the Farmer Veteran Coalition is mobilizing veterans to feed America.

“We cultivate a new generation of farmers and food leaders, and develop viable employment and meaningful careers through the collaboration of the farming and military communities. We believe that veterans possess the unique skills and character needed to strengthen rural communities and create sustainable food systems. We believe that agriculture offers purpose, opportunity, and physical and psychological benefits,” states the organization’s website.

Special signage from the Farmer Veteran Coalition will let future visitors to Golden Road Vineyards know that the products they are consuming are Homegrown by Heroes. The Homegrown by Heroes label can be applied for through the Farmer Veteran Coalition for agribusinesses and farming operations that maintain a minimum of 50 percent veteran ownership and a minimum of 50 percent veteran management control.

The Gueberts’ goal is to open the Golden Road Vineyards tasting room around Labor Day of next year. The couple moved to the Yadkin Valley from Washington D.C. to raise a family. Both Chad and Crista work as IT consultants. While serving in the U.S. Navy as a submarine officer, Chad Guebert spent three years living in Naples, Italy. He said that is where he developed a love of wine.

As the couple made plans to start a family, Chad said they didn’t want to raise children in the D.C. area. They began to look into moving further south and the idea of opening their own winery began to grow. They studied viticulture and enology at Piedmont Virginia Community College in Charlottesville, Virginia, as well as acquiring hands-on training at a winery in Blacksburg.

The couple said they are thrilled to be part of the Yadkin Valley wine community and look forward to sharing their wines with wine lovers soon.

By Kitsey Burns Harrison kburns@yadkinripple.com

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @OnTheVineMag.

