Lifeline expanding through mobile unit

For nearly 22 years, Lifeline Pregnancy Help Center has offered its services in Elkin, assisting with support, care and education for pregnant women and their families. Before long, though, the center will be offering much of the same across the area through an upcoming mobile unit.

Lifeline is a faith-based organization founded in 1997 with the purpose of providing free services, information, guidance, counseling and more to pregnant women of all ages, with emphasis placed on unplanned pregnancies. The center is oriented around service, being volunteer-staffed and funded mainly through donations, with a state grant helping to pay some additional expenses. The baby boutique of parenting essentials is mostly filled with donated clothes and supplies, the only exceptions being car seats and other equipment which must be purchased new.

The center is equipped to offer lab-quality pregnancy tests, and ultrasounds to determine due dates and find heartbeats. The center also offers counseling to help clients consider their options, and post-abortion support for clients experiencing stress or depression following an abortion.

But more than any of its other services, Lifeline offers education, information and classes to prepare its clients for pregnancy and early parenthood. These courses range from childbirth classes, to assistance with budgeting and parenting behavior, to a separate program to prepare men to be fathers. Many of these classes allow for clients to earn points to be spent in the previously mentioned boutique on baby clothes and essentials.

There are many people, especially young people, who have insufficient information on not only the biology of pregnancy, but on its psychological and social aspects, according to Lifeline staff. And in many cases, in the age of the internet, when they search for this knowledge they are met with a hail of contradiction and outdated information, and may not know what to accept and ignore. Recognizing this, Lifeline partners with Carenet and Heartbeat International to ensure the information it provides is medically and legally accurate.

“We give them well-rounded information with compassion, and a non-judgmental, confidential, caring atmosphere,” the center’s executive director, Sharon Kelly, said. “I believe that people need to be informed, educated on their pregnancy. It’s a lot of emotions at stake, and it’s important that they get to stop and think about it, not jump to a quick decision.”

This sentiment has been expressed in Lifeline’s service through the last two decades in Elkin. But now, after careful consideration, the center is preparing to adopt a new mobile unit which will allow it to expand its reach to other areas, not only in Elkin but in several counties across northwest North Carolina. The goal is to reach communities which may not offer free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds.

The unit will be a specially outfitted bus which can offer the same basic services as the center, featuring a bathroom for pregnancy tests and a separate exam room for ultrasounds, and of course informational brochures for patrons. Three to four days a week, the unit will be on the road to any number of local towns or cities, from Kernersville, to Mount Airy, to Sparta, to Independence, Virginia, visiting shopping centers and business areas to offer its services.

Lifeline is working on a capital campaign to raise $200,000 for the complete unit, andalready has raised $63,000 since launching the campaign over the holidays. The center hopes to finish funding this new project by the end of summer this year, so the unit can be completed and begin its work by the end of the year, or in early 2020. As the fundraiser comes to a close, though, Lifeline will still be looking for additional staff to help manage the unit’s missions, and for further donations to keep those trips funded.

Ultimately, Lifeline’s goal with this new project is to be able to reach more women, and recommend them to other local pregnancy centers to assist them in navigating their pregnancy. “It’s a unique opportunity to get out into the community,” Kelly said, “an expansion of this building.

“We appreciate being embraced by the community. And we appreciate people sharing information about to others. We appreciate the volunteers, donors and churches who help us out and help us thrive, and we are thriving.”

