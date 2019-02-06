Two comedy shows Saturday night

Residents and visitors to the Yadkin Valley will have a chance to get a few laughs in Saturday night as Explore Elkin hosts its biannual Comedy on Main event, in conjunction with The Comedy Zone.

As in the past, Comedy on Main will be held in Coley Hall at The Liberty, 222 E. Main St., downtown Elkin. A new addition this time will be an earlier show geared toward those in their mid-teens and older.

Both shows, the 5:30 p.m. show for people 16 and older, as well as the 8:30 p.m. show for those 18 and older, will feature Jesse Jones opening and headliner, Philadelphia Plowden. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each show.

Jones has been doing stand-up comedy for eight years and has been on MTV and Laughs on Fox. Plowden has opened for the late Robert Palmer, Richard Jeni and Julio Iglesias.

Cost to attend either show is $20 for general admission, or $15 for those who are Elkin Explorers. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-on-main-tickets-54525595524?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

