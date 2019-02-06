Skull Camp aiding fire victims — ‘one pint at a time’

Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Kasey Koch pours a pint of Resilience Butte County Proud IPA, at Skull Camp Brewery. The sale of the special beer benefits the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Pints and growlers of Resilience Butte County Proud IPA are available at Skull Camp Brewery, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund. -

More than 13,000 homes were lost to the infamous Camp Fire in California in the fall of 2018, and at least 85 people died in the state’s most destructive wildfire in history. One local brewery is joining 1,399 others across the United States to help raise money for those impacted by the blaze that covered more than 153,000 acres.

“As you may know, on Nov. 8, the Camp Fire broke out in the town of Paradise, California, and within minutes raged through the community, obliterating a football field per second of everything in its path, destroying nearly 10,000 homes, killing many residents and leveling the town of 27,000 people,” wrote Ken Grossman, founder and owner of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., as he sent out a call to other breweries around the country to help raise funds as the fire was still spreading in the fall.

Sierra Nevada Brewing has a brewery in Chico, California, which was spared from the destruction, but many of its employees lived in nearby communities that were destroyed by the Camp Fire, Grossman explained.

Skull Camp Brewery accepted Sierra Nevada’s invitation to participate in the production and sale of Resilience Butte County Proud IPA, with 100 percent of the sales benefiting the fundraiser for the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund.

Sierra Nevada developed the Resilience beer and then shared the ingredients and recipe to the participating breweries, with Skull Camp the only brewery in Surry County participating. The next nearest participating brewery is in Winston-Salem.

Once all of Resilience IPA at Skull Camp has been sold, the Elkin brewery will have raised more than $5,000 toward the relief fund effort, said Jeff Yockel with Skull Camp.

Resilience, which can only be found on tap at the Elkin brewery or at Round Peak Vineyard, or purchased in a growler, isn’t the first beer Skull Camp has used to raise funds for a cause. The brewery also sells Trail Bred to benefit the Elkin Valley Trails Association.

“Ken [Gulaian, Skull Camp owner]does a lot of that giving back,” said Yockel. “Even though [Resilience] was not local, it was a good cause. It’s good beer, and it’s a good cause.”

If all of the more than 1,400 participating breweries, 47 of which are from North Carolina, raise more than $5,000 each, the Resilience project could raise more than $15 million for the relief fund. The project kicked off in the late fall, with more than 17,000 barrels, or 4.2 million pints, expected to be brewed nationwide.

Resilience will be available at Skull Camp for at least another month, until it sells out, said Meka Price, who works with the local brewery.

The taproom and restaurant are open Thursday through Sunday each week.

“The brewing community has really come together in this large-scale fundraising effort,” said Grossman. “Now we’re asking drinkers to come together and help us raise funds by buying the beer.”

“Thank you to the brewing community. Thank you to our suppliers. Thank you to our wholesalers and retailers. And thank you to every single customer who is helping us rebuild our Butte County community – one pint at a time,” says the Sierra Nevada website.

In addition to its regular taproom and restaurant opportunities, Skull Camp hosts a free music bingo night each Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Kasey Koch pours a pint of Resilience Butte County Proud IPA, at Skull Camp Brewery. The sale of the special beer benefits the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund.

Pints and growlers of Resilience Butte County Proud IPA are available at Skull Camp Brewery, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund.