Students speaking favor senior projects

Two Elkin High School students addressed the school board during its Jan. 28 meeting speaking in favor of keeping the requirement of the senior graduation projects. At the December meeting, a parent asked the board to consider ending its graduation requirement of completing a senior project.

Carla Henstock, whose daughter Emma is a sophomore at EHS, read a lengthy argument against requiring the senior graduation projects, which once were state-mandated. The state ended its requirement that the projects be done in order to graduate in 2010, but gave school systems the local option on whether to continue requiring them of students.

Elkin’s school leaders chose to keep the senior projects as a requirement for graduation.

At the January meeting, Alliyah Parker, a student at EHS, voiced her support of the graduation requirement, as did Mary Claire Hooper, Student Council president, and April Swarey, a parent of an EHS student and English teacher at the high school.

Parker called the project “a great learning experience” which helped teach her to manage her time and how to prepare a portfolio, skills she’ll need in the workplace.

The only change Parker suggested was the amount of forms and paperwork required and the need for more time during the school day to work on the project.

“As you guys know, the senior project has been a popular topic of discussion the last few months,” said Hooper.

She said she was able to do a project on beekeeping, a hobby she never would have had a chance to explore if it weren’t for the senior project opportunity. Hooper also expanded her project to include learning about the importance of honeybees to the environment and researching the decline of the honeybee population.

“Because of the opportunity, I feel more prepared for college. I heard from several students who have gone on that this helped prepare them for many projects with numerous deadlines,” she said of alumni of the high school.

Two of the benefits of the projects are the chance to learn to work on a long-term project and to present to community members, rather than their peers, which help with professionalism and speaking professionally, Hooper said.

“It is a really important skill to be able to make a phone call and set up an appointment,” she said of another benefit of the projects. “It also helps with time management and organization.

“The format makes it applicable to all students. It makes it so it is versatile to choose something,” said Hooper.

One change she suggested was moving the presentations to the end of students’ junior year rather than having them during senior year when they are focused on scholarships and college applications. Also, she said it would advantageous to consider a scholarship to help students fund their senior projects if monetary assistance is needed.

Swarey, one of the senior project committee members and a long-time advisor of students completing their projects, said the project has allowed her son, who is autistic, to grow and to learn about law enforcement.

“I’m not saying the process doesn’t need work,” she said, noting that the committee continues to make adjustments to the process.

She said she believed discontinuing the senior projects would further disadvantage students without the means to learn about themselves and their interests.

In debriefing the students she’s worked with, Swarey said they have mentioned a desire to get to know their advisors and mentors better, and wishing they’d started the projects sooner. Students also have commented about a desire to work with their topics more in the future.

Also, she said she’s had students who have decided the career course they were interested in actually wasn’t something they’d like to do after getting a more in-depth look at what the jobs entail.

The school board members didn’t respond to the comments, as they were offered during the public forum portion of the meeting.

Another parent, John Myers, spoke on another topic during the public forum. Following a notice to parents, via phone and social media, of a possible threat to schools in the region on Jan. 25, Myers was concerned about how the notice was handled.

“There is an opportunity for improvement with the notification system,” he said.

During the notifications, students were not made aware of the threat, but parents were called and it was posted on social media pages such as Facebook. With many of the students, especially at the high-school level, having cell phones on them, they were able to learn of the threat notification, and some parents reached out to their children via cell phones after the threat alert came out.

“It caused a lot of confusion for the kids,” Myers said. “There was confusion when some pockets of kids know, and some don’t.

“I think it was a failing to the students. If it’s on social media, a portion of the kids are going to know,” he said.

Richard Brinegar, school board chairman, acknowledged Myers’ comments and said handling the evolution of technology has been something the school system has been dealing with for some time.

“There are challenges,” agreed Myers. “If you’re going to tell some people, then you should tell everybody.”

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

