Three school construction projects put out to bid

The Surry County Board of Education is advertising for bids, three school construction projects, beginning Feb. 7.

A comprehensive facilities study in 2014 prioritized four phases of needs to the Surry County Board of Commissioners and the Surry County Board of Education. Phase I of this long-term, multi-phase construction planning vision for the school district involves renovation work at Dobson Elementary, Franklin Elementary, and Mountain Park Elementary schools.

Dr. Travis L. Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools, said, “The renovation work at each school is critical to the long-term viability of their campus. These improvements will greatly enhance the academic learning environment while making our schools safer. We are thankful to the Surry County Board of Commissioners for their foresight, funding, and support of the school system.”

A pre-construction bid meeting will be held on Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. at Dobson Elementary School. During the pre-construction bid meeting, contractors will be able to ask questions about all three school construction projects and visit all three schools. The Surry County Board of Education will receive bids on March 7 with a May 1 construction start date.

Reeves said, “We look forward to improving the learning environments for the students at Dobson, Franklin, and Mountain Park Elementary Schools. We are excited to announce the upcoming construction bid process to all community members and local contractors in the hope we will receive many bids.”