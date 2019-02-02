Salem Baptist to host Night to Shine Prom

DOBSON — Salem Baptist Church announced it will serve as one of nearly 500 churches around the world hosting Night to Shine 2019, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, simultaneously on Friday at 6 p.m. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older, hosted by local churches in all 50 states and across the globe all on one night.

Salem Baptist is happy to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how culture embraces people with special needs and to rally the church worldwide to stand up for those who are differently-abled. In addition, this night will serve as a time of encouragement to family and caregivers as Night to Shine gives them a place of respite during the event and communicates to them that the community stands with them.

“We are excited to see what God is going to do through Night to Shine. Several families with special needs have found a place of community, acceptance, love and support within the church and we want others to find this as well. We have already been blessed by the number of people who have volunteered to help make Night to Shine a reality and are thrilled to see people registering to attend,” said Salem Baptist Pastor David Powell.

Night to Shine is free to every participant. Every guest of Night to Shine enters the complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, flowers, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a photo booth — all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

“Having an autistic cousin and a nephew with tuberous sclerosis, I thought it would be wonderful to see the Tim Tebow Foundation Night to Shine happen in Surry County,” said Salem member Breann Wyse. “This event is an incredible way to show God’s love while loving on the honored guests of Night to Shine!”

“I am blown away by how we are seeing God use the Church to step into this space as an advocate for people with special needs. It’s not about my foundation or the churches themselves, but about communities coming together to love and celebrate people with differences. Every town, every village, every state, every country needs a Night to Shine for their special needs community — a chance to be a part of something significant and life-changing … and to be blessed in the process,” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

When Night to Shine launched in 2015, 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers worked together to honor more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. This past February, 537 host churches and 175,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 90,000 honored guests with special needs.

For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Salem Baptist Church in Dobson, visit www.salembaptistdobson.org/nighttoshine. Registration for the event is now available on the church website for no charge. Space is limited, so the church is encouraging everyone to sign-up now.

Salem Baptist Church is located at 430 Rockford Road, directly off U.S. 601 in Dobson. For more information on Salem Baptist Church and its ministries, visit www.salembaptistdobson.org.

The Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. That mission is being fulfilled every day through the foundation’s seven areas of outreach, including W15H, Timmy’s Playrooms, Orphan Care, Adoption Aid, the Tebow CURE Hospital, Team Tebow and Night to Shine. For more information on the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org