Elkin discusses make-up days

With about another month and a half of potential winter weather, Elkin school officials debated how to handle future make-up days if they are needed during their meeting Monday night.

Already the school system has used Jan. 2, Jan. 22, Feb. 15 and March 25 as make-up days for the school days students missed in December and January. The approved 2018-19 calendar only had June 7 and Saturdays as the other options for make-up days.

During Monday’s meeting, school board member Frank Beals suggested adding April 19, Good Friday, as another option for a make-up day if it’s needed.

To make up school days on Saturdays, students can’t have been in class five days during a week already, meaning they can’t attend classes six days in a week according to state statute. Therefore, the Saturday make-up option can only be used if students miss a day during the week, like a Monday or Tuesday, and then go that following Saturday, or if a holiday or day off already is scheduled in a week.

The way the calendar was previously approved, it had June 7 as the next make-up day to be used and then after that day is exhausted to start using Saturdays. The discussion included suggestions of making Saturdays the first option, and another suggestion of making the order of days to be June 7, April 19 and then Saturdays.

In the end, the school board decided it wanted to protect the spring break days as much as possible, so the newly approved 2018-19 calendar has make-up days in the order of June 7, Saturdays and then April 19.

June 7 is the Friday on which graduation is scheduled, and school staff members weren’t concerned about having to have school that day as a make up if needed.

The rest of the second semester has students releasing early on Feb. 15, March 14, May 10 and June 6 (last day of school), and students being out of school on March 15 (professional development day), April 19, April 22-26 (spring break) and May 27 (Memorial Day).

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.