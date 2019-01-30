Elkin hospital earns two awards

Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Staff, board members and friends of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital gather to celebrate the recent Women’s Choice Awards for being among America’s top hospitals for patient safety and stroke care, announced by HCMH CEO Paul Hammes, right. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Ann Ashman with the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Board of Directors addresses a crowd gathered to celebrate two awards given to the hospit - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Emily Parks, stroke coordinator at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, speaks on the work done by hospital staff which earned the Women’s Choice Award for being distinguished for stroke care. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Staff members of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital gather to celebrate the recent Women’s Choice Awards for being among America’s top hospitals for patient safety and stroke care. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital CEO Paul Hammes announces the recent Women's Choice Awards given to HCMH for being among America's top hospitals for patient safety and stroke care. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Mayor Sam Bishop talks about the importance of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital to the community. - -

For the third year, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has been recognized for its service to the community through the Women’s Choice Awards. Staff and friends of the hospital gathered in the hospital’s cardiac rehab gym last week to celebrate the recognition.

“I’m really excited to take some time with you to commemorate another milestone in our journey to deliver central health care to our community,” said Paul Hammes, CEO of HCMH as he opened the celebration. “Health care is a team sport, and we have the best team.”

The Women’s Choice Awards include two separate recognitions — for patient safety and for stroke care — with this being the third consecutive year Hugh Chatham has received the honors.

“As you might guess, similar to other awards for patient safety, it’s not how you feel about it, it’s not what you say you’re doing, it’s not your game plan, it’s your outcomes. It’s your adherence to the processes and evidence based that provide patients the safest care possible,” Hammes said.

The safety award has 11 preventable patient safety events which hospitals have to meet to qualify for the award, he said. “We are continually recognized for the exceptional safety care provided across our healthcare system.”

Hammes said, “That doesn’t happen because you have the best logo. It doesn’t happen because you have a passion to do it. It happens because you are intentional and you take the best science and you hardwire it into your processes in the [operating room], the hubs across the system. That doesn’t happen by chance, it’s by intentional focus on patients.”

In stroke care, Emily Parks, stroke coordinator for HCMH, acknowledged just how improved the hospital has come in its response to those cases since she began in her role in 2012. “Last year, in 2018, the clot buster for stroke, we administered it more times that we ever have before, so I think that is a big feat for us,” she said.

“We want you to understand what it takes for you to do that. It takes an entire army,” Parks said. “It does honestly take the entire hospital to make the stroke care work, and we have patients that come in the doors whether it’s through private vehicle or EMS — and EMS have been big partners in what’s happening in our stroke program right now — time is everything.

“I want you to understand that. Time is everything. You have to recognize the signs and you have to get them here to be treated, whether it’s you or someone you love, you have to be timely about it,” she said.

Parks said, while the awards are wonderful, she won’t be satisfied until they are saving 100 percent of stroke patients.

Prior to the announcement of the newest awards, Hammes highlighted other honors the hospital has received over the last few months, as well as ways the medical facility is growing its healthcare coverage in the community.

In spring 2018, HCMH received its ninth consecutive A grade from the Leapfrog Group, which is based on adherence to best practices and actual outcomes for clinical quality and patient safety, Hammes said. “At the time, only two percent of all U.S. hospitals our size had that kind of track record. That is flat out impressive,” he said.

Also in 2018, Yadkin Valley Home Health, which is owned and operated by HCMH, was ranked in the top five percent nationally for patient satisfaction out of more than 4,500 home health agencies. That ranking bested the previous year’s top 20 percent ranking, Hammes said.

Healthgrades has awarded Hugh Chatham for the past two years for outstanding patient experiences, he said, placing HCMH in the top 15 percent nationally. “That same organization has ranked us in the top 10 percent of all U.S. hospitals of all sizes for patient safety.”

In noting involvement of support staff to the operations of the hospital and the care it gives, Hammes said for the third year the facility was named one of the nation’s “Most Wired” by Hospitals and Health Networks.

As far as growth, he highlighted three major events — the addition of 3D digital mammography; the equal partnership to acquire and run Alleghany Memorial Hospital; and adding Dr. Dan Worrell in Woodlawn, Virginia, into the Hugh Chatham physician network.

Following speeches, those attending were treated to a celebratory cake.

