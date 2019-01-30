Lease approved for downtown ATM

A piece of land owned by the town of Elkin has been approved for a lease to State Employees Credit Union for the installation of an ATM.

While a few specifics of the lease were being adjusted and reviewed by Town Attorney Scooter Parker, the Elkin Board of Commissioners went ahead and gave Town Manager Brent Cornelison permission to enter into the lease once the paperwork was ready during the Jan. 14 town meeting.

Cornelison explained that SECU was requesting to lease the small piece of land between the town hall driveway and the large town parking lot to install an ATM. He said the ATM would benefit visitors to downtown with only one other bank downtown now and by providing access to a cash source during events like the Food Truck Fridays and other festivals.

The town already had announced it would be contracting with a company to do an assessment of the fire department as it is operating under an interim fire chief following the departure of its second chief since long-time chief, Tommy Wheeler, retired.

During the commissioners meeting, the board formally approved the proposal from EnviroSafe to do handle that assessment, which will include an internal analysis, public feedback assessment, benchmarking data analysis, apparatus mechanical evaluation and developing a capital improvement plan for the department.

The cost to hire the company is $24,000, which Cornelison said already exists in the 2018-19 fiscal year budget.

Also, during the Jan. 14 meeting, Cornelison went over his proposed topics for the annual board retreat, scheduled for March 1 at the Heritage and Trails Center on Standard Street.

At this point, the agenda includes a financial overview with John Holcomb, town finance director; an update from the Yadkin Valley Sewer Authority; a discussion on whether to contract town services or hire full- and/or part-time employees; discussion on special appropriation requests from area agencies; an update on the West Elkin water tank and the town’s water capital improvement plan; an update on the heritage center project; discussion on an employee pay study; and updates and capital requests from town department heads.

Another item on the agenda, with more than an hour dedicated to it, is the town master plan presentation from Withers and Ravenel.

Several changes to the town’s personnel policy also were approved during the commissioners meeting, per the request of Cornelison who had worked with department heads on the proposed changes.

One of those addressed the probationary period for police and fire personnel, who were required to have a 12-month probationary period, rather than the six months under which other employees were hired. Cornelison said bringing that probation period to six months for all employees, including police and fire, would help with recruitment and retention of employees.

Another adjustment involved the accumulated compensatory time for non-exempt employees. The changes will now allow employees to accumulate up to 40 hours of comp time, which can be used during times when a department isn’t as busy.

For travel expenses and reimbursements, previously employees were given per diem pay of a check which could be used for traveling for town business. With town departments having access to credit cards, and most employees having procurement cards, Cornelison said it made more sense to have them simply turn in receipts for the charges placed during travel.

Another change addressed the payment of accrued time when someone leaves the town. Cornelison said he wasn’t sure why, but the policy had been that employees with five hours of accrued vacation time would only get paid for four hours when leaving town employment. The new policy will allow those employees to get paid for all five hours, for example, they had accrued.

The final change was clarification of wording in the social media policy to determine what is mandatory and what is guidelines.

Commissioners ended their meeting by holding a closed session for the purpose of negotiating with staff. No action was taken following the closed session.

