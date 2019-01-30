From mentee to mentor: Blackburn honored as top female leader

Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Mary Blackburn, right, chief nursing officer at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, visits with April Watson, registered nurse, clinical nurse manager and one of Blackburn’s mentees. Watson holds the position Blackburn was hired for in 2007. -

Her ID badge may read chief nursing officer, but her role includes another hat as well — that of vice president for growth and market development for Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Through both of her roles, Mary Blackburn uses her positions as a chance to mentor others the way she was mentored in her career.

Blackburn was recently named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s annual list of 143 women hospital and health system leaders to know. “These women are hospital and health system executives for institutions across the nation,” states the announcement by Becker’s. “Whether they lead multistate health systems or 25-bed critical access hospitals, these leaders face the challenges of running healthcare organizations head-on.”

“I’ve been in health care my whole life really,” said Blackburn of her career. “I started volunteering in a hospital outside of Boston when I was 14.”

Her mother worked as a nurse in a neonatal intensive care unit, which is where her volunteering began. Then, at the age of 16, Blackburn was hired as a unit secretary at the same hospital, working evenings and weekends.

Her secretary position transitioned into a nurses aide role, although not certified, where she was spend time in the NICU helping feed or hold the babies, or other meeting other needs they may have. The aide position was one she filled off and on through college when she was home for breaks and weekends.

“One of the things I say when I talk about health care, and I do a lot of talking to students, is there’s always opportunities, so you’ve got to seek education and you have to say yes to opportunities,” Blackburn said.

One of the first times she got a really close look at both sides of the health care world — the advantages and the limits — was in its involvement in her youngest brother’s life. “I’m the oldest of six. My youngest brother had cancer and was diagnosed when I was 13 and died when I was 15, so I saw health care for all that it could do and all that it can’t do. They couldn’t save him, but they could make his life be tolerable while they were treating him.”

Blackburn said she needed to go away from home for college and to do that she’d need financial assistance, so she started looking for scholarships. “I accepted an Army ROTC scholarship,” she said of how she paid for nursing school at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

“Again, you can look at barriers, you can take opportunities, and that opportunity of a military scholarship to get a terrific education and then to be able to spend some time working with really the best and the brightest was unique, and it was different and not many women chose to do that at that time,” Blackburn said.

The time she spent at Georgetown was one where she took advantage of the opportunities available to her, both in the military and on campus. “I value what I learned. I value the leadership I learned, both during my education time and during the military. When I was at Georgetown, I became an EMT,” she said, explaining that the school had a student-run volunteer ambulance service that served campus 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

After receiving her EMT, she went on to become an EMT instructor and her senior year she led the volunteer ambulance service program, operating three ambulances. Blackburn said that program now has expanded to serve the communities surrounding Georgetown’s campus as well.

“It’s a huge commitment, but it’s the only certifying agency for EMTs in the District of Columbia, or it was then, besides the fire department,” she said. “We trained, certified and took the exams. We did back up coverage. We did coverage for inaugural balls — I was at Reagan and Bush’s inaugural balls as an EMT.”

Upon graduation, Blackburn was commissioned as a second lieutenant. “I was in the military, so you learn leadership quickly there, and I’ve always been in a leadership position, I was an oldest child, so it was natural.”

One of the things helping her along most though, she said, was the willingness to say yes to the opportunities that were presented.

“When I moved to North Carolina, I taught for the community college system for a while. It was a good fit because the kids were young. The schedule was good, and that’s one of the things I think for women sometimes we have to balance a lot of different things that are pulling at us,” Blackburn said. “Health care allows that because there are so many different opportunities.”

While serving as an instructor at Surry Community College, Blackburn took the opportunity to be one of the first to go through Duke University’s partial online master’s in nursing program, all while having five children under the age of 12 and in 2002 when internet was still on AOL dial-up.

“Again, there were lots of obstacles and it would have been easy to say this is too hard or I don’t have the time or the kids or my job is too much, but if I had missed that opportunity, I don’t know that I would be where I am now. It was my having the courage to jump in and say why not and do it,” she said of the opportunity which was suggested to her by her boss at the time.

She said another advantage she had was living in a town like Elkin “where there were 100 people I could call up and say, ‘Could you run them to scouts, could you run them to play practice,’ because I’m not back from work or I have to go to Durham this weekend to do something.”

That opportunity is one she called “unique.” “That’s a very special thing that I think we can forget and take advantage of, or not take advantage of,” Blackburn said. “We live in a place where you know your neighbors and you know your child’s classmates’ parents, and that community can help you through the times that are a little bit harder than others, then turn around and be that person for somebody else.”

Her time of teaching was one she said allowed her the flexibility with the kids and to still be a mentor and guide for others. “Now here a lot of our nurses and nurse managers are women I had the opportunity to teach 15 years ago, so that’s always been something that I’ve had the privilege of having is strong mentors and strong leaders who have helped me grow, and it’s fun to turn that around and be able to do that with others,” she said.

“That’s probably one of the things I enjoy the most with what I do now, is helping and mentoring others to grow in their career paths.”

In 2007, Blackburn needed a change in schedule, the opportunity for health insurance benefits and to work closer in town, so she took a role as a nurse manager with Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital.

“That time period I came as a nurse manager was when again hospitals were starting to acquire physician practices,” she said, explaining those acquisitions were attempted in the 1980s, but were not successfully done due to a lack of knowledge between what happens in hospitals and physician’s practices. “One doesn’t necessarily understand the other, and the CEO who was here at the time recognized that.”

So Hugh Chatham sought someone for the leadership team who had experience with physicians practices and the acquisition process. A national search couldn’t find someone with just the right qualifications and fit for the Elkin hospital, Blackburn said.

“We had gone through a couple of iterations. I was actually the interim CEO in the period right before Paul [Hammes] came, but trying to find that chief practice officer, we just couldn’t find it,” she said.

Blackburn credits recently retired CIO Lee Powe with seeing something in her leadership abilities. “He looked at the CEO and said I don’t know why we’re not interviewing Mary,” she said. “I had worked with physician’s practices, I had done all of that in the private sector, and then I understood the hospital, so I really did have both pieces of that job task. But at the time, they were looking for somebody with an MBA, which I don’t have, I have a master’s in nursing.

“So the CEO looked at me and said, ‘Would you like to try it?’” she recalled. “I said no, and he kind of looked at me, and I said I will do it, but I’m not going to try it. I can do this, and so I started in that job in 2009.”

When she was promoted to VP and CNO, Blackburn said Hugh Chatham had four practices, and in the past decade that number has grown to 26. “It’s happening across the industry, not just here,” she said.

Her story is one that she hopes will inspire and guide others in the health care field, as well as outside of health care. “I enjoy being a mentor to others. I would hope that people would look at that and say, what kind of women would I like to be as a leader and as a business person in whatever field you’re in, whether that’s health care or some place else,” Blackburn said.

“Always look for those mentors and leaders in your life who can help you grow, because if you stop growing then you’re going backwards. So I really thank the people who along my career path have seen something and encouraged me to take the next step, to take a leap of faith and try something new.”

