Poplin commissioned as 2nd lieutenant

Hiram Poplin, son of Thomas and Jilda Poplin of Jonesville, commissioned from the U.S. Army Office of Candidate School as a second lieutenant on Jan. 23. He will serve as an infantry officer upon completion of the Infantry Basic Officer Leaders Course at Fort Benning.

Poplin is a 2011 graduate of Elkin High School and received his master’s degree in public administration from Appalachian State University in 2017. He will serve as a hometown recruiter in Wilkesboro for the next two weeks before continuing his training.

For more information about the Army or the Army Reserve, contact Poplin’s station at 336-577-2399.

