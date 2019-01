THURMOND — A 24-year old Elkin man died following a crash on U.S. 21 around 11 p.m. on Thursday. According to the report from NC Highway Patrol, Jacob Lankford was travelling south on U.S. 21. Lankford attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone. His vehicle crossed the center line and traveled into the north-bound lane striking a tractor trailer head-on.

Lankford was pronounced dead at the scene.