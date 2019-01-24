Wedding expo set for Saturday

For the second year, a partnership of area wedding vendors will be holding the Elkin Weddings Expo, hosted in Coley Hall at The Liberty Saturday.

The vendors are partners in the www.elkinweddings.com website, offering bridal couples a place to find services for their special day.

Whether the couple is local and looking for a venue, or planning a destination wedding to the Yadkin Valley region, vendors on hand will include everything from wineries and wedding ceremony and reception options, to photographers, florists and more.

The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at 222 E. Main St., Elkin.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at Elkin Weddings Expo or call 336-747-0605.