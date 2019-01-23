Valentine’s gala to provide love for Grace Clinic

A time to enjoy dinner and music with a Valentine also will offer residents a chance to support a local nonprofit by sharing their love for Grace Clinic at a Valentine’s Day Gala.

The gala is a first for Grace Clinic, intended to be the inaugural of what organizers hope will become a strong annual fundraiser.

“We were looking for our own signature event. We felt Grace Clinic needed an annual fundraising event, so we sought out Beanie Taylor and Douglas Sanders because they did the Hats for Hospice fundraiser and they’d been friends of the clinic,” said Betty Taylor, executive director at Grace Clinic.

The Valentine’s Day Gala will be held on Feb. 14, a Thursday this year, as a chance for people to go out for dinner, music and dancing at Coley Hall at the Liberty, 222 E. Main St., Elkin.

The evening will begin at 6:15 p.m. with a red carpet arrival with paparazzi, followed by dinner and dancing with the Big Elkin Band at 6:45 p.m.

“Everybody’s got to do something with their Valentine,” Betty Taylor said. “So this is a chance to take someone out for a nice dinner and entertainment.”

The evening will include vignettes from patients of Grace Clinic, sharing their stories of being helped by the medical facility; a fashion show of attendees; and a silent auction.

The goal is to sell 200 tickets for the gala. Tickets are $50 per person, and can be purchased at Grace Clinic’s new location on Johnson Ridge Road south of Lowe’s Hardware, or by calling 336-835-1467.

Taylor said a catering number will need to be provided by Feb. 4, so tickets should be purchased by that date as well.

“We expect people will come in cocktail and formal attire, but we expect others to be in dressy casual. The main thing is it’s a fun night,” she said. “We hope in future years we can grow the event and have a live auction and additional forms of entertainment.”

Local Foothills Theater actor Mike Cheek will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening.

“We are still looking for corporate and event sponsors to help off set the costs, as well as those who might want to buy a table,” said Taylor.

Everyone will be formally escorted to their seats upon arriving to the gala.

Taylor said members of the community are who keep Grace Clinic serving its patients. “We have more than 500 patients and we would see somewhere around 200 encounters,” she said. “We are open three days a week, and we have secured grant funding to help with expansion to four days a week for 2019.

“We are not trying to grow an empire, we are just trying to meet the needs of our community.”

That community includes 13 zip codes in Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties, including all of Yadkin, southwestern Surry and eastern Wilkes.

“Our patients are seen by appointment, and I think our model allows us to better manage chronic health conditions,” she said. “We only see adults, and they have to be uninsured and at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.” For a family of one in 2018, that would be a gross income of $24,280; or for a family of four, a gross of $50,200 or less.

“You can’t afford rent and health insurance at $24,280. You can’t live and pay health insurance if you don’t have employer sponsored insurance,” Taylor said.

She said Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital is a major service provider for Grace Clinic. “We couldn’t exist without Hugh Chatham and the services they provide for us.”

Others who help Grace Clinic serve its patients are volunteers, volunteer physicians, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, receptionists, eligibility coordinators and registered nurses. Other funding sources include local foundations, businesses, churches and individuals.

“When I talk to people at churches and businesses, there are always people who know people who qualify to be patients,” Taylor said.

Another new service for 2019 is Grace Clinic has been approved to accept Medicaid and Medicare adult patients, a project which was aided by the North Carolina Office of Rural Health, she said.

Anyone who may need the services of Grace Clinic and wants to learn about eligibility can do so by calling 336-835-1467.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.