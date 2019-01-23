Homeless count taking place Jan. 30

Local human services and nonprofit agencies will be conducting an annual count of homeless individuals in the region on Jan. 30, with two count opportunities being held in Elkin.

The Point In Time Count enables the community to be eligible and apply for funding for grants and other monies as the groups work together to end homelessness. The annual, one-night count is a “survey of those experiencing homelessness to better understand and plan for their needs,” according to organizers’ flyer.

The count is part of a statewide effort to count every homeless individual. This includes those who are homeless under Housing and Urban Development (HUD) definition. People living in emergency shelters such as The ARK in Elkin and the Shepherd’s House in Mount Airy, transitional housing and unsheltered homeless people.

This year’s Elkin counts will be held Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry, 290 N. Bridge St., Elkin, or at the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, 257 Standard St., Elkin, where a meal will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Much needed items such as blankets, toiletries and other items also will be available at the site.

Individuals being counted locally include those from Davie, Iredell, Surry, Stokes and Surry counties.

The 2017 count included 85 homeless individuals in Surry, Stokes and Yadkin counties, 43 percent of whom were on the street, 46 percent staying in shelters and 11 percent from transitional housing.

Anyone with questions or needing more information can call The ARK at 336-527-1637 or email director@thearkelkin.org.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.