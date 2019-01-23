Conservancy plans to gift land to town

Courtesy of Piedmont Land Conservancy The yellow highlighted area in the top left corner of this map by the Piedmont Land Conservancy shows a 237-acre tract of land, adjacent to property already donated to the PLC, which it hopes to acquire and then gift to the town of Elkin. The headwaters of Big Elkin Creek are located on the tract of land. - Courtesy of Piedmont Land Conservancy Piedmont Land Conservancy members walk property near Stone Mountain State Park which hold the headwaters of Big Elkin Creek and which the organization hopes to acquire and gift to the town of Elkin. -

The Piedmont Land Conservancy plans to gift nearly 300 acres of undeveloped land near Stone Mountain State Park to the town of Elkin if money to acquire the property comes through as hoped.

Palmer McIntyre, conservation planner for PLC, presented the proposed gift to the Elkin Board of Commissioners during its January meeting, explaining how the process will work and what the property is like. PLC already owns about 60 acres of property which was donated to the organization by the Chatham family.

The adjacent piece of property is owned by the C.S. Lassiter Trustee and includes nearly 235 acres. McIntyre said together the two tracts will be 297 acres of protected land, which includes the headwaters of Big Elkin Creek, the town of Elkin’s water source, once the PLC acquires the Lassiter property.

The goal of the Piedmont Land Conservancy is to preserve “important ecological land, important farm land,” McIntyre said.

The land in question sits just inside Wilkes County on U.S. 21 about 13 miles north of Elkin.

“This is a tremendous opportunity,” she said. “These two properties together could provide tremendous recreation potential for the area in terms of trails, mountain biking and hiking trails.”

With a number of logging roads already developed on the property from a logging operation in the early 1990s, McIntyre said those can easily be adapted into trails.

The property also includes views of Wells Knob and “a number of rare plant species and habitat for rare birds and rare salamander, so ecologically it’s significant,” she said.

The logging operation also provided some parking areas which can easily be accessed from U.S. 21 and be adapted as public parking lots, McIntyre said.

The Lassiter and Chatham properties are important to the work the PLC is doing to protect lands in what area is called the Blue Ridge Escarpment, the land that sits on the rise between the Piedmont and Mountain regions of North Carolina.

“As you drive 21 and are gaining that elevation, that is the escarpment and ecologically for a conservation organization, that’s an important area because of the plant communities and animal communities that thrive in that habitat. But it’s also a very threatened area because it does offer tremendous views of the Piedmont so people want to build on this property,” McIntyre said.

“We are trying to protect as much of the escarpment as we can that right now is unfragmented forest,” she said.

Other work that has taken place in this region includes the protection of more than 1,700 acres including Fisher Peak, the highest peak in Surry County, as well as more than 8,000 acres along the Mitchell River and including the headwaters of the Mitchell River. She said the Mitchell River is the only outstanding resource water (ORW) in this region of the state outside of Hanging Rock State Park.

The owners of the Lassiter property want to sell it into conservation, McIntyre said. PLC has applied for grant funding to help cover the cost of the purchase, and already the organization has secured private funds to use to match the grant money.

“So we’re looking for a local partner to take ownership of this property once we acquire it,” she told the commissioners. “Our business is to protect land, but we don’t want to necessarily own a lot of land.”

Once both properties are owned by the PLC, she said the plan is to combine them into one tract and then gift it to the town of Elkin, if the commissioners agreed to the donation.

“That’s our primary purpose in coming here tonight, to see if that might be something we can work in partnership with the town of Elkin,” McIntyre said. “The primary use of these properties would be low-impact recreational activities.”

The Elkin Valley Trails Association already has stepped up and offered to help construct and adapt the trails for the project, she said.

“We believe this is a really important piece of property for the future.”

The commissioners unanimously passed a motion to work with the Piedmont Land Conservancy on the project.

