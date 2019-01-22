Chamber honors members at annual meeting

Myra Cook | Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce Award winners at the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting Jan. 15 include, front row, from left, Patricia Wagoner on behalf of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital gift shop committee for the Johnsie Hudspeth Volunteer of the Year award; Myra Cox, Elkin City Schools superintendent, on behalf of the school system with the Duke Energy Citizenship Award; Lorie Ann Shumate with Elk Emporium for the Better Business Bureau’s Innovation Award; Debbie Carson with the Reeves Theater for the Rebel Good Tourism Award; back row, John and Jessica Jonczak with Barn at Heritage Farm and Brent Kleinheksel with the former Brushy Mountain Winery site, each receiving Community Beautification Awards; Dale Badgett with Surry County Schools and former with Surry Community College receiving the Education Excellence Award; Wendy Wood with The Tribune for the Ambassador of the Year Award; and Marty Adams with Rid-A-Bug, honored with the Corporate Citizen, Member of the Year Award. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Outgoing Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Dale Badgett, right, visits with Fred Steele, general manager of Frontier Natural Gas, and Kim Foley of Frontier, during a reception in Badgett’s honor prior to the annual meeting of the chamber. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce outgoing board chairman, Dale Badgett, right, recognizes Vickie Burleson, who assists in the chamber office, and outgoing board members, Holly Lamm, center, and Denise Brown, right. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Jason Pike with LifeStore installs the 2019 Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors during the annual meeting Jan. 15. - - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Jason Pike with LifeStore takes over as the 2019 Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce board chairman. - -

A number of community members were recognized for their service to the region as part of the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting last week.

The meeting kicked off with outgoing board chairman, Dale Badgett, honoring the chamber members with more than 20 years of membership who were in attendance. He said there are actually 50 core members of the chamber with more than 20 years.

Badgett explained the reorganization of the chamber annual meetings from Julys to Januarys along with the fiscal year being adjusted to January through December each year also included a more informal, networking style annual meeting. The evening began with a reception honoring Badgett as outgoing chairman, and there was no formal speaker for night to allow time after the board installation and awards for people to mingle and network.

Due to technical difficulties a video produced by Jesse Houston, a student at Starmount High School, about the chamber was unable to be shown, but Badgett encouraged members to stop by the chamber’s new office on Standard Street to view the video, or go to the chamber’s website, yadkinvalley.org.

Prior to the awards, Badgett handed the meeting over to the incoming board chairman, Jason Pike of LifeStore Insurance, who inducted the 2019 board of directors, including Mike Bovender, Dale Badgett, Wendy Billings, T.J. Bledsoe, Angie Cagle, Tammy Butcher, Frank Beals, Allison Moxley-White, Jeff Yockel, Barry Revis, Tom Bauguess, Jennifer Lewis, Melanie Senter, Matt Delano, Thomas Eidson, Debbie Carson, Regina Golden, John Jonczak, Jimmy Thompson, David Nance, David Church, Todd Tucker, Brent Cornelison, Laura Neely, Michael Pardue and Kay Luffman.

The Johnsie Hudspeth Volunteer of the Year award, which recognizes a member or members who have donated their time and energy to the better of the community, was presented by David Shepherd of Century 21 Hudspeth Properties to the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital gift shop committee. Patricia Wagoner of HCMH accepted the award on behalf of the volunteer group.

To honor a member’s dedication to the tourism industry of the Yadkin Valley, Wendy Billings of First National Bank presented the Rebel Good Tourism Award to the Reeves Theater. Debbie Carson, one of the co-owners of the Reeves, accepted the award from Billings.

Presenting the Duke Energy Citizenship Award to a member “who helps foster a culture of citizenship and service and acts as a catalyst for others to become involved in civic activities was Jimmy Flythe of Duke Energy. This year’s award was given to Elkin City Schools, with Myra Cox, superintendent of the school system, accepting. Flythe explained that the school system encourages its clubs to volunteer and participate in the many events, festivals and fundraisers happening in the community. “Volunteering give students a sense of ownership of their community and the event they are volunteering for,” he said.

Allison Moxley-White, with Elkin City Schools, had the honor of presenting the annual Education Excellence Award, which is designated to recognize a member who has served the educational system of the community. Dale Badgett, who was formerly employed with Surry Community College and now works with students in Surry County Schools, was presented with the award.

Two Community Beautification Awards were presented for 2018 — one to John and Jessica Jonczak of the Barn at Heritage Farm in Dobson and the other to Brent and Jennifer Kleinheksel for the work done on the former Brushy Mountain Winery site on West Main Street in downtown Elkin. The awards were presented by Denise Brown with Dorsett Technologies.

The Better Business Bureau annually presents an Innovation Award to a member “who understands innovation as the catalyst for growth and has introduced a new idea, methodology, service or product making a positive impact on the community and economy.” Kevin Hinterberger with BBB presented the award to Lorie Ann Shumate with Elk Emporium.

Each year, each of the members of the month are considered and one is selected to receive the Corporate Citizen Award, Member of the Year. The award is selected by the ambassadors group, which present the awards monthly. Tom Bauguess of Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity presented this year’s Member of the Year to Marty Roberts of Rid-A-Bug for the company’s continuing support of area nonprofits and the chamber.

The final award of the evening was the Ambassador of the Year. The ambassadors, who serve as faces for the chamber at its events, volunteers for activities and projects and provide support for the staff, turn in points monthly for their activity and the ambassador with the most points and who has gone the extra mile receives the award. Bauguess presented the award to Wendy Wood of The Tribune.

For more information on the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, visit yadkinvalley.org or call 336-526-1111.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

