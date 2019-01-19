A tow truck driver from the area died Saturday night while working on the side of N.C. 268 West in Elkin.

At 7:23 p.m., the operator, who has not yet been identified, was on the side of the road attempting to load a broken down vehicle on a rollback, when the operator was hit by an oncoming vehicle traveling westbound, said John Shelton, director of Surry County Emergency Services.

The wreck happened on N.C. 268 Bypass west of the Pleasant Hill Road overpass, with traffic backed up for some distance due to the wreck.

Shelton said the Elkin Police Department and N.C. Highway Patrol are investigating the wreck jointly.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.

