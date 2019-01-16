Priorities for Yadkin Riverkeeper presented

Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Rick Chatham, left, talks with Yadkin Riverkeeper leaders including, Riverkeeper Brian Fannon, second from left, and Edgar Miller, executive director, prior to a recent meeting in Elkin. - Dawn Bagale | The Tribune Brian Fannon, left, riverkeeper, and Edgar Miller, executive director of the Yadkin Riverkeeper organization, make a presentation during a recent meeting of stakeholders in Elkin. - Dawn Bagale | The Tribune Representatives of Elkin area organizations gather for a presentation from the Yadkin Riverkeeper organization recently. - Dawn Bagale | The Tribune Bill Blackley with Elkin Valley Trails Association and Denise Lyon with EVTA and NC Trail Days visit with Brian Fannon, right, the new riverkeeper at the Yadkin Riverkeeper. - -

With a focus on protecting water quality and providing outdoor recreation recreational opportunities, representatives from a number of local groups gathered recently to hear an update from the Yadkin Riverkeeper organization.

The presentation by Yadkin Riverkeeper’s new executive director, Edgar Miller, and Riverkeeper Brian Fannon was held at the Elkin Heritage and Trails Center just before the new year and featured updates on ongoing organizational projects, as well as 2019 priorities developed at the Yadkin Riverkeeper board retreat.

Local groups participating in the lunch meeting in Elkin included Elkin Valley Trails Association, Watershed NOW, NC Trail Days, town of Elkin, Elkin Tourism Development Authority, Explore Elkin and other individuals with interest, such as Pat Colwell with Carolina Heritage Vineyards, which helps sponsor the Riverkeeper organization’s annual paddle events.

The Riverkeeper board set several priorities for the coming year, and one of those is an increase in its membership, said Miller. At present, the organization has about 300 paid members, but leaders hope to increase that to 500, if not more, during 2019, with a long-term goal of 1,000 members in the next three years.

Those memberships help the organization sustain itself, he said. Members are spread throughout the Yadkin River basin, with a high concentration from Winston-Salem west into Wilkes County. But the river basin actually begins at the headwaters near Blowing Rock and flows into High Rock Lake in Davidson County.

Leaders also want to see an expansion of the organization’s education and outreach programs through River Reconnect, said Miller.

“We’ve kind of decided education is one of our best areas” to focus on, said Fannon. “Our goals are education, advocacy and action. Education is the basis of all of that work, and the students we work with today will be the advocates tomorrow or in 10 years. It’s laying that foundation and part of that reconnect is getting students to realize that the Yadkin River really is important to them whether they see it or not.

“Anybody that is on a municipal water system [in the basin] drinks Yadkin River water. The human body is about 60 percent water, so most everybody that lives in the basin on a municipal system is actually 60 percent Yadkin River,” he said.

While Elkin’s water doesn’t come from the Yadkin River, its tributary of Big Elkin Creek is the source for Elkin’s municipal water and it flows into the Yadkin near downtown.

Another change for 2019 to align with priorities will be one to the annual Tour de Yadkin paddle tours, said Miller. In the past, the river paddles have included day events that include large groups of paddlers, sometimes 100 or more, on certain sections of the river.

For 2019, Yadkin Riverkeeper has decided to limit its large Tour de Yadkin paddles, and instead launch a new series of historic paddle tours. “Doing things like the Cox Bridge area in Davidson County, or the Ronda Roundabout area or the Shallowford area, or Shoals,” said Miller.

Fannon explained the paddles will be limited in the number of people who can participate, but it would be more like an actual tour than just a paddle. “Sometimes when paddles get up to the 100 people range, it’s enough just to get them all on the water and make sure they all arrive at the bottom,” he said.

“These would be a little different. It would be 20 paddlers perhaps and myself and other people who are very familiar with these different sections where we are going and actually doing a tour of that section of the river,” Fannon said. “Where we’re paddling with them, so it’s like a guided tour of a museum except this is our river and talking about the historic features of the river there and the natural history of the river in those sections to foster a little better understanding and closer relationship to the river.”

Elkin resident and Yadkin Riverkeeper Rick Chatham, who helped organize the Elkin meeting, said he hoped the tours would include some type of documentary of the tour so others who may not be able to attend have a chance to hear the history as well.

Other priorities for 2019 include continued monitoring and water sampling at High Rock Lake to see what is flowing from upstream; engaging stakeholders on nutrient management throughout the basin; organizing a handful of locally-led river and lake clean-ups, one of which will take place as part of the NC Trail Days festival in Elkin; partnering with local organizations, such as those represented at the Elkin meeting, to improve river health and access; inventorying of river access points; assessing and prioritizing threats to the river, of which local leaders said they hope positive solutions can be found; and focusing on advocacy work with issues such as coal ash and hazardous waste.

“I’m very impressed with this community’s efforts to improve river access and trails,” said Fannon of the Elkin region. “The trails association has been a shining light we look to here in Davidson County to say, ‘Look what they’re doing in Elkin.’”

Chatham was joined in helping organize the Elkin meeting by his wife, Maricela, and Pat and Clyde Colwell.

For more information on Yadkin Riverkeeper, visit yadkinriverkeeper.org or call 336-722-4949.

