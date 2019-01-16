It’s cookie time

Photo courtesy of Erin Blakley Girl Scout Ellie Blakley is stocked and up ready to supply customers with their favorite variety of cookies. -

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the one where a guy in red comes down the chimney, it’s Girl Scout cookie time. The Girl Scout tradition of selling cookies as a way to raise funds to support their troop activities dates back to around 1917.

Caramel Delights, Peanut Butter Patties, classic shortbread, everyone has their own personal favorite and troops usually know what varieties to order the most of to please their local clientele.

Not only do the funds help troops do various events throughout the year, it also teaches them many important life skills.

“When it comes to selling cookies, the girls learn about supply and demand, money management, customer service skills, how to write checks, making sure change is correct — all skills they can use later in life,” said Troop 02331 co-leader Erin Blakley.

Blakley’s daughter, Ellie, has been a Girl Scout for five years now. As a business owner, Blakley recognizes the valuable skills the organization is teaching her child.

“The girls know that they need more cases of Peanut Butter Patties and Caramel Delights than they do Thanks A Lots. They know that for every box they sell, they get a certain amount back and can budget that money for their troop activities. Our girls also donate a percentage of their cookie earnings back to the community, whether it be through a project or a simple monetary donation, in turn, teaching them about philanthropy,” Blakley said.

“For every badge or patch or activity we do, my co-troop leader and I try to relate it to real-life situations. We teach them life skills, but also teach them how to be problem solvers and thinking outside of the box.”

Christie Harrison, whose daughter, Grace, has been in Girl Scouts Troop 02603 nearly nine years, agreed the girls learn a lot of skills they can take with them throughout their lives and careers. Communicating with customers, goal setting and marketing are just a few she named that relate to the annual cookie sale.

They also learn money management, Harrison said.

“Once they’ve made their money, as a troop they determine what to do with their money,” Harrison said.

Some years the troop may decide to save up their funds to go on one big trip or they may go on smaller trips throughout the year.

“It’s a very business-oriented endeavor,” Harrison said.

