Hicks an inspiration to others

The news from Chapel Hill last week wasn’t what Joe Hicks wanted to receive — he has been taken off the list for a lifesaving double lung transplant, but he remains upbeat and positive despite the news.

Hicks and his wife, Maria, met with a couple of Yadkin Valley Rotary Club members, including Bill Blackley, Matt Schrum and Beanie Taylor, last Wednesday morning at their home in Elkin, where they shared the news from the transplant team.

During the Rotary meeting earlier that morning, Schrum shared his inspirational moment of how impressed he was with how members of the club continuously step up to help others even when they don’t have to, and how it is a normal action for the people in Elkin.

“Joe, himself, is another example,” Schrum said. “Even talking to him now, he knows what the odds are and what he’s up against, and he still puts a smile on his face and goes one step at a time, and is taking it in stride and I’m amazed.

“It’s just kind of inspiring,” he said.

Hicks was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis three years ago, a lung disease of which there is no direct cause to be pinpointed, after experiencing shortness of breath. In the last year, the disease has progressively taken its toll on Hicks’ lung capacity, and even more so in the last couple of months.

From a breathing test he had done in 2017 to one done in June of 2018, he said his breathing capacity had gone from 50 percent to 25 percent of his lungs. Since June, it had declined even farther, to the point that during a more recent oxygen-level test he had to be admitted to the hospital while trying to do the test.

There is no treatment for the pulmonary fibrosis, so getting on the list for a double lung transplant at UNC Chapel Hill was what Hicks was aiming for over the last year.

Several steps had to be completed before Hicks would be accepted as a transplant recipient, with one of those being a $25,000 fundraiser through the National Foundation for Transplants, which would set aside money to help pay his expenses during the three months he’d be in Chapel Hill following the transplants as well as other related medical costs.

In just a short three weeks after launching the fundraiser, Hicks, supported by his many friends and family in the Elkin community and beyond, had raised $29,000, with an additional $7,100 that was headed to the account last week when he learned he didn’t qualify for the transplant.

Schrum, who specializes in elder law, planned on reaching out to the transplant foundation to see if some of the money raised for Hicks’ could be redirected for his medical expenses despite not qualifying for the transplant.

The Yadkin Valley Rotary Club has raised another $7,500 through a guitar raffle fundraiser its members organized, and that money is being held on to for assistance with Hicks’ expenses.

Hicks said the doctors were working to adjust his medications and taking other actions to help his health as long as possible.

“I want everybody that donated to understand how appreciative I am for what everybody has done,” he said. “I’m disappointed that this wasn’t able to go forward.”

He said he has met with the transplant team on a couple of occasions to go through a series of testing as part of the qualification process, and on Jan. 4, the last day he was there, he wasn’t capable of completing some of the physical tests required.

“Each and every one of [the transplant team members] get a say in who gets transplants, so they all sit down at the table and go around. When they called me yesterday, the said they had met yesterday morning and they felt like that we were risking what life I have left by going forward with the transplant,” Hicks said.

“I had a window of opportunity that kind of closed quicker,” he said. “I had to have some dental work so I wouldn’t get an infection. I had to get the fundraiser thing set up and going. I had to continue physical therapy even though my physical therapy’s what flunked me big time from going forward because that had changed so much since the last time I was down there.

“It’s a huge change that happened since September, I didn’t walk far at all,” he said of his most recent visit to Chapel Hill. “Last Friday, it just was not there. I couldn’t walk, I was short of breath.”

Despite taking tanks of oxygen with him to Chapel Hill this time, he said he ran out of oxygen sometime during the overnight hours Thursday into Friday, and he didn’t know if that contributed to his struggles with the physical therapy or not.

“I’m so appreciatve of everyone pitching in and helping,” Hicks said. “Whatever happens, we’ll go with what we’ve got and we’ll go as long as we can.

“It’s not doom and gloom for me or you guys either,” he said, acknowledging that no one knows when their time will come to an end.

“It’s OK. We’re gonna go ahead and go on through this and stay positive, go ahead and live each day as I can, and the best I can. I mean, we don’t any of us, none of us, know the day, the time we have left. And when I go, I will quietly go ahead and pass on.”

The meeting at Hicks’ home last Wednesday was inspirational and uplifting as friends and family sat in his living room and reminisced humorous stories of the past, shared tales of possums and beavers, and laughed about puns and jokes during the conversation.

Joe and Maria Hicks spend time together in their Elkin home. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_joe-hicks_formatted.jpg Joe and Maria Hicks spend time together in their Elkin home. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune