School of arts planned in Elkin

Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune An agreement is the works to allow the Gilvin Roth YMCA building on the Chatham Manufacturing campus to be developed by the Foothills Arts Council into a School of Art. -

Two years of planning and discussions by Foothills Arts Council leaders have developed into a project moving forward to create a school for the arts in Elkin.

Dan Butner, executive director of FAC, explained the arts council board of directors began discussing its goals and key priorities during its meetings, and the members saw a need for awareness, community outreach and arts education.

“Focusing first on awareness and outreach we developed the year-long ArtReach exhibit series that featured artists from Surry and sixteen surrounding counties. We also created a craft gallery to showcase local artisans and make their work available throughout the year,” Butner said.

Butner also joined the collaborative meetings of Explore Elkin’s strategic planning committee, and from those gatherings, he learned of the need for arts and small business incubators in the community, as well as more arts education.

“Redeveloping the Chatham property was another key community goal,” Butner said of the former Chatham Manufacturing facilities on the east side of downtown. JW Industrial in Charlotte purchased the Chatham property in the fall of 2016 and since has been working to remove pieces of the property which are not viable for redevelopment and working with private and public entities to utilize other areas of the property.

Butner said, “Those things combined sparked the initial concept for the School of Art, which lead to the development of projected annual facility and programmatic expenses to gauge the project’s feasibility.

“The addition of the Yadkin Valley Fiber Center and the program’s ability to bring students and teachers to the FAC from across the country thanks to the direction of program manager, Leslie Fesperman, further increased the project’s viability, as did an agreement with Yadkin Valley Clayworks to adopt their program,” he said.

Those two entities already are working with the arts council to be part of the School of Art. In May 2018, the Yadkin Valley Fiber Center moved from Yadkinville to the Foothills Arts Council.

An agreement also has been worked out with Yadkin Valley Clayworks to adopt that program, currently housed in the town of Elkin’s old public works building at the corner of North Front Street and Old Virginia Road, when the arts center is in place.

After touring the many Chatham buildings which might be prospects for the School of Art, Butner said the Gilvin Roth YMCA building was selected and approved as the preferred location by the FAC board in October 2018.

A portion of the building is now being used as offices for True Textiles, which operates on part of the Chatham property.

The Roth building, Butner explained, had many appealing features, including a bonus existing auditorium and stage to provide a performing arts center and the Foothills Theatre.

In early December 2018, Butner and Leslie Schlender, economic development director for the town of Elkin, met with Will Dellinger with JW Industrial LLC, which owns the Chatham property. During that meeting, a verbal agreement was made with Dellinger’s support for the project, and contracts are being prepared to finalize the agreement, Butner said.

Once the project is complete for the 45,000-square-foot three-story facility, plans are to have the lower level be used for classes for woodworking, clay works, photography, fiber arts and more; the main level as a performing arts center, museum and craft gallery and shop; and the third floor as offices.

Butner said, “This isn’t a project that’s going to happen overnight, but once complete, it will house a school of craft, performing arts center, craft gallery, visual arts center, incubator studios, Chatham Museum, and administrative offices for ourselves and our affiliates.

“We’re excited about the multitude of benefits this project will afford our community, but most of all we’re hopeful that this center will recapture the same spirit of community, pride, and craftsmanship this beautiful old building once conveyed as Elkin’s community center.”

Once the former agreement is in place, a timeline and capital fundraising campaign will be announced.

To support the project and view upcoming events and workshops being hosted by the arts council, visit foothillsartscouncil.org.

