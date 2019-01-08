Community rings in New Year with traditional lunch

Shelby Powell | The Tribune Tom Gwyn, Ann Ashman, and Elena and Roy Tomasson serve the traditional New Year lunch during the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club fundraiser on Jan. 1. - Shelby Powell | The Tribune The community comes out for the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club’s annual New Year lunch fundraiser at Elkin First United Methodist Church Jan. 1. - Shelby Powell | The Tribune The community comes out for the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club’s annual New Year lunch fundraiser at Elkin First United Methodist Church Jan. 1. - Shelby Powell | The Tribune The community comes out for the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club’s annual New Year lunch fundraiser at Elkin First United Methodist Church Jan. 1. - - Shelby Powell | The Tribune Perry and Carol Jernigan, founding members of the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club, enjoy the traditional New Year lunch at the Rotary club’s annual fundraiser Jan. 1. - -

Yadkin Valley Rotary Club kicked off 2019 with its 15th annual New Year’s Day fundraiser, inviting the community out for lunch at the Elkin First United Methodist Church. For two hours, the church’s fellowship hall was a flurry of conversation, laughter and familiar faces, all served a traditional meal of country ham, pintos and collards by a combination of Rotarians and Elkin High School Interact Club members.

Like every year, the event helps to raise funds for four scholarships to be awarded to students from Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount high schools. The scholarships reflect the theme of service in the Rotary Club, being awarded to outstanding contributors to the community and providing them with opportunities to attend school and achieve higher learning, which they may not have had the opportunity to pursue otherwise.

Any additional funds raised will be going to other community support projects, such as Feeding the Elks or the Elkin Valley Trails Association’s Duck and Turtle Regatta, in which each Yadkin Valley Rotary is involved.

Aside from the fundraising aspect of the lunch though, the meal also provides an opportunity for community members to come together, rekindle friendships and enjoy each other’s company.

Ron Ashman, a local Rotarian and organizer of the fundraiser, emphasized the importance of the meal “not only as a fundraiser, but as a time for the community to come together as friends and family to celebrate the new year,” a sentiment is shared by the majority of the luncheon’s guests.

The fundraiser is a community effort in more than one way — the event would not be possible without the support and donations from local businesses. Nearly all the food and ingredients were donated by Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, with Walmart donating collard greens and a couple sheet cakes.

Many of the event’s door prizes were donated by Fairfield Inn, tickets were given by Graphics Printing, and announcements and advertisements were made by WIFM and The Tribune. The event also was sponsored by Hugh Chatham Family Medicine and the Hugh Chatham Urgent Care and Express Care centers, LifeStore Insurance, First Citizens Bank, Kennedy Land and Homes, Barry Revis at Edward Jones, the Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat Restore, Century 21, Greenhill Environmental, Evergreen Estate Planning and Elkin City Schools.

The cooking and serving was done by Rotarians and volunteers from the Elkin High School Interact club, another local service organization.

Chandler Ann Beals from the Interact club shared her thoughts on the event, and on the Rotary club’s motto of “service above self.”

“Events like these are a good way to make connections and to meet people from the community,” Beals said. “So often people think about just themselves, but everything we do helps the world as a whole; everything we do has a purpose. We should always be thinking about how we can help as many people as we can.”

Ashman extended his thanks to the luncheon’s attendees for their generous donations and patronage, thanks to which he believes Yadkin Valley Rotary will be able to surpass last year’s fundraiser total.

Shelby Powell is a contributing writer for The Tribune.

Tom Gwyn, Ann Ashman, and Elena and Roy Tomasson serve the traditional New Year lunch during the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club fundraiser on Jan. 1. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_NY-lunch-1_formatted.jpg Tom Gwyn, Ann Ashman, and Elena and Roy Tomasson serve the traditional New Year lunch during the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club fundraiser on Jan. 1. Shelby Powell | The Tribune The community comes out for the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club’s annual New Year lunch fundraiser at Elkin First United Methodist Church Jan. 1. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_NY-lunch-2_formatted.jpg The community comes out for the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club’s annual New Year lunch fundraiser at Elkin First United Methodist Church Jan. 1. Shelby Powell | The Tribune The community comes out for the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club’s annual New Year lunch fundraiser at Elkin First United Methodist Church Jan. 1. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_NY-lunch-3_formatted.jpg The community comes out for the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club’s annual New Year lunch fundraiser at Elkin First United Methodist Church Jan. 1. Shelby Powell | The Tribune The community comes out for the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club’s annual New Year lunch fundraiser at Elkin First United Methodist Church Jan. 1. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_NY-lunch-4_formatted.jpg The community comes out for the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club’s annual New Year lunch fundraiser at Elkin First United Methodist Church Jan. 1. Shelby Powell | The Tribune Perry and Carol Jernigan, founding members of the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club, enjoy the traditional New Year lunch at the Rotary club’s annual fundraiser Jan. 1. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_NY-lunch-5_formatted.jpg Perry and Carol Jernigan, founding members of the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club, enjoy the traditional New Year lunch at the Rotary club’s annual fundraiser Jan. 1. Shelby Powell | The Tribune